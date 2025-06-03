Wärtsilä Gas Solutions to supply regasification module for Höegh Evi’s LNG carrier conversion

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, a division of Wärtsilä Corporation, has secured a contract to supply a regasification module for Höegh Evi, a marine energy infrastructure company, according to the company's release.

The module will be installed on the LNG carrier Hoegh Gandria, converting it into a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).

The order was booked in Q1 2025, and delivery is scheduled for Q2 2026, with the conversion completion expected in Q4 2026.

The converted Hoegh Gandria will operate in the port of Sumed, Egypt, supplying the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company with a peak LNG regasification capacity of up to 1,000 mmscf/day.

Øivin Iversen, Chief of Projects at Höegh Evi, stated, “We are very familiar with Wärtsilä’s regasification solutions and appreciate their quality and reliability. This vessel will act as a floating import terminal and will play an important role in supporting Egypt’s diversified energy system. Given the critical nature of the project, we needed a partner with proven technology and a highly efficient solution. Wärtsilä fully met all our requirements.”

Kjell Ove Ulstein, Director of Sales & Marketing at Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, commented, “Höegh Evi is a market leader in floating storage and regasification units and Wärtsilä Gas Solutions has been supplying them with regasification modules for some 20 years. This long-standing partnership not only underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in the energy sector but also aligns with Wärtsilä's strategic goals of enhancing solutions for decarbonisation.”

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, the company operates in over 230 locations across 77 countries, employing approximately 18,300 professionals. In 2024, Wärtsilä reported net sales of EUR 6.4 billion.

Höegh Evi, based in Norway, is a global leader in marine energy infrastructure, particularly known for operating one of the world’s largest fleets of floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs).