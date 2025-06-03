ABB launches AMXE Marine Motor for enhanced maritime efficiency

ABB has announced the launch of the AMXE Marine Motor, a next-generation electric propulsion solution designed for small to mid-sized electric and hybrid vessels, as well as open-deck applications.

Engineered to withstand harsh marine environments, including continuous exposure to saltwater and strong ocean currents, the motor combines durability, high performance, and installation flexibility in a compact package.

The AMXE Marine Motor delivers ABB’s highest power density to date, featuring a quiet, water-cooled design that eliminates the need for ventilation systems, thereby reducing noise and vibration.

Its compact form factor and smart terminal box facilitate seamless integration across various marine environments, whether in engine rooms or on open decks.

Customizable to meet the specific needs of a wide range of small vessels, the motor upholds ABB’s standards for performance and reliability.

It is supported by ABB’s global network and local experts, ensuring responsive service throughout its lifecycle.

David Segbers, Global Product Manager Lead at ABB, Mobile e-Power Products, stated, “With the AMXE Marine Motor, we’re delivering a powerful, compact solution that meets the real-world demands of today’s marine industry. It’s built to perform in tough conditions, and help operators make the shift to more sustainable, future-ready fleets.”

Roger Affolter, Global Product Group Manager Traction & Mobile e-Power Motors at ABB, added, “Electrifying vessels is a key part of enhancing efficiency and performance, lowering operating costs and reducing emissions in the maritime industry. We’re thrilled to provide future-proof solutions that help customers meet their decarbonization objectives.”

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, committed to enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. ABB Motion is a division of ABB specializing in motors and drives.