WinGD launches global service to expand engine lifecycle support

WinGD has announced the launch of its Global Service, extending its support beyond the engine warranty period to encompass the entire vessel lifecycle.

This expansion includes original parts supply, in-service support, and technical advisory services.

Dominik Schneiter, CEO of WinGD, stated: “Our customers are increasingly looking to us to help them navigate the challenges of deep-sea shipping. Today this includes not only the clean energy transition but also supply chain uncertainty, the growing complexity of ship systems, and the need to leverage insights available through digitalisation. Our unique understanding of the main engine means we are the ideal partner to help keep vessels running at optimal performance, ensuring peace of mind for our customers.”

To develop a service offering aligned with customer expectations, WinGD collaborated with key engine users on service programme pilots.

The service is supported by experienced personnel globally, with technical support centres in Switzerland and Asia, and spare parts distributed from warehouses worldwide.

WinGD (Winterthur Gas & Diesel Ltd.) is a Swiss company specializing in the development of two-stroke low-speed gas and diesel engines for marine propulsion. Originating from the Sulzer Diesel Engine business established in 1893, WinGD is headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland.