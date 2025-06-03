Kongsberg Maritime to equip four new offshore construction vessels for Sea1 Offshore

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract to supply a comprehensive equipment package for four new offshore construction vessels (OCVs) being built at Cosco Nantong for Norwegian offshore services provider Sea1 Offshore, according to the company's release.

The equipment package includes K-Pos dynamic positioning systems, integrated control and navigation systems, battery hybrid DC electrical systems, as well as all main propulsion and thruster units.

"Our integrated systems will enhance vessel efficiency and significantly reduce emissions," said Ottar Ristesund, VP Sales Offshore at Kongsberg Maritime.

He added: "We are collaborating with Sea1 on an in-depth benchmark study to assess emission reductions of the many individual measures incorporated into the design and our deliverables. This insight may increase the awareness of the efficiency potential of operations as well as provide insight into future vessel designs."

The battery-hybrid DC power and propulsion system allows for single-engine usage for most of the vessels’ operational time.

The high-capacity shore connection, battery system, and Energy Control System allow for zero-emission operation during port stays and loading procedures.

The energy management system incorporates energy flows from the 250t hybrid electric crane, gangways, and ROV, ensuring high energy efficiency.

It also captures regenerative power and balances the use of batteries with variable speed engines, whether running on diesel, biodiesel, or methanol.

The new OCVs will benefit from improved safety and energy efficiency due to the Kongsberg K-Pos dynamic positioning systems with permanent magnet motors on all azimuth thrusters.

Kongsberg Maritime is a Norwegian technology enterprise within the Kongsberg Gruppen (KOG). The company delivers systems for positioning, surveying, navigation, and automation to merchant vessels and offshore installations.

Sea1 Offshore, formerly known as Siem Offshore, is a Norwegian offshore vessel operator specializing in support services for the oil & gas and renewable energy industries. The company operates a fleet of modern offshore vessels designed for a wide range of operations, including offshore construction and maintenance.

Cosco Nantong Shipyard is a subsidiary of China COSCO Shipping Corporation. Located in Nantong, China, the shipyard specializes in constructing offshore vessels and platforms, serving clients worldwide.