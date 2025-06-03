  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Kongsberg Maritime to equip four new offshore construction vessels for Sea1 Offshore

2025 June 3   17:24

shipbuilding

Kongsberg Maritime to equip four new offshore construction vessels for Sea1 Offshore

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract to supply a comprehensive equipment package for four new offshore construction vessels (OCVs) being built at Cosco Nantong for Norwegian offshore services provider Sea1 Offshore, according to the company's release.

The equipment package includes K-Pos dynamic positioning systems, integrated control and navigation systems, battery hybrid DC electrical systems, as well as all main propulsion and thruster units.  

"Our integrated systems will enhance vessel efficiency and significantly reduce emissions," said Ottar Ristesund, VP Sales Offshore at Kongsberg Maritime.  

He added: "We are collaborating with Sea1 on an in-depth benchmark study to assess emission reductions of the many individual measures incorporated into the design and our deliverables. This insight may increase the awareness of the efficiency potential of operations as well as provide insight into future vessel designs."  

The battery-hybrid DC power and propulsion system allows for single-engine usage for most of the vessels’ operational time.

The high-capacity shore connection, battery system, and Energy Control System allow for zero-emission operation during port stays and loading procedures.  

The energy management system incorporates energy flows from the 250t hybrid electric crane, gangways, and ROV, ensuring high energy efficiency.

It also captures regenerative power and balances the use of batteries with variable speed engines, whether running on diesel, biodiesel, or methanol.  

The new OCVs will benefit from improved safety and energy efficiency due to the Kongsberg K-Pos dynamic positioning systems with permanent magnet motors on all azimuth thrusters. 

Kongsberg Maritime is a Norwegian technology enterprise within the Kongsberg Gruppen (KOG). The company delivers systems for positioning, surveying, navigation, and automation to merchant vessels and offshore installations.

Sea1 Offshore, formerly known as Siem Offshore, is a Norwegian offshore vessel operator specializing in support services for the oil & gas and renewable energy industries. The company operates a fleet of modern offshore vessels designed for a wide range of operations, including offshore construction and maintenance.

Cosco Nantong Shipyard is a subsidiary of China COSCO Shipping Corporation. Located in Nantong, China, the shipyard specializes in constructing offshore vessels and platforms, serving clients worldwide.

Topics:

offshore

Kongsberg

shipbuilding

COSCO

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:07

WinGD launches global service to expand engine lifecycle support

17:28

BAE Systems commissions $250 mln shiplift and land-level repair facility in Jacksonville

17:15

MOL's Wind Hunter Project selected by NEDO for hydrogen society development

17:11

ABB launches AMXE Marine Motor for enhanced maritime efficiency

17:05

Solvang and BlackRock’s GIP form 50:50 joint venture for liquefied gas shipping

16:53

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions to supply regasification module for Höegh Evi’s LNG carrier conversion

16:47

Sanmar secures new tugboat contract from H. Schramm Towage at TugTechnology 2025

16:43

Damen completes maintenance programme for Shabab Oman II

16:08

Samskip launches direct Blyth-Rotterdam shipping route

16:03

Lloyd’s Register grants first full antifouling certification to Jotun’s hull skating solutions

15:55

Amplus Energy selects Astican Shipyard for redeployment of FPSO Petrojarl I

15:39

Höegh Autoliners joins Sustainable Markets Initiative at Nor-Shipping 2025

15:35

CMA CGM and partners sign MoU to promote interoperability of electronic bills of lading

15:28

HAROPA PORT signs agreement with China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port to enhance eco-friendly shipping practices

15:24

Kongsberg and thyssenkrupp Marine Systems sign cooperation agreement

15:04

VARD delivers two vessels with cyber class notation

14:58

American Offshore Services receives fourth G-class crew transfer vessel

14:45

Hanwha Ocean and Lloyd's Register sign MOU to enhance naval vessel design standards

14:08

Al Seer Marine and B International Shipping & Logistics establish ASBI Shipping FZCO, securing AED 660 mln LPG charter with BGN

13:20

Panama denies allegations about its involvement in applying sanctions on Iran

13:07

APM Terminals Moín commences access modernisation project to improve efficiency

12:30

Ajman Port to undergo AED 1 bln infrastructure expansion with Hutchison Ports

12:07

Silicon Sensing and Kongsberg Discovery partner to develop next-generation MEMS gyro technology

11:40

Qatar's ports report 16% year-on-year increase in container throughput for May 2025

11:07

ABS and Herbert Engineering release study on floating nuclear-powered data centers

10:30

Copenhagen Port unveils Europe's largest onshore power facility

10:07

Port of Corpus Christi completes $625 mln ship channel expansion

09:17

LR, CoolCo, and HD Hyundai Marine Solution complete LNG boil-off reliquefaction retrofit on Kool Glacier

2025 June 2

18:02

Flex LNG secures $175 mln lease financing for Flex Courageous vessel

17:24

APM Terminals Barcelona and Valencia join Portchain connect network

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news