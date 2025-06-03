BAE Systems commissions $250 mln shiplift and land-level repair facility in Jacksonville

BAE Systems inaugurated its new shiplift and land-level repair complex at the company's Jacksonville, Florida shipyard, marking a significant milestone in its $250 million investment to enhance ship repair capabilities, according to the company's release.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by approximately 500 individuals, including BAE Systems employees, subcontractors, Navy personnel, local community members, and distinguished guests such as Acting Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jim Kilby and BAE Systems, Inc. President and CEO Tom Arseneault.

"Today marks an important milestone as we celebrate the completion of a world-class ship repair facility upgrade here in Florida. The introduction of our new shiplift and land-level repair facility represents more than just progress for BAE Systems Ship Repair—it reflects a shared commitment to innovation, growth, and collaboration," said Arseneault.

The new facility is designed to support the maintenance and repair of Mayport-based Navy vessels and commercial ships entering the Port of Jacksonville.

It features a shiplift system capable of lifting ships displacing up to 25,000 tons and accommodating multiple vessels for simultaneous maintenance ashore, effectively tripling the shipyard's capacity.

The project was executed in collaboration with Pearlson Shiplift Corporation, Foth Engineering, and Kiewit Infrastructure South Co., replacing an 80-year-old drydock.

The shiplift platform measures 492 feet by 110 feet, positioning it among the ten largest shiplift systems globally and the largest in the Americas.

The first vessel lift at the facility is anticipated later this month.

BAE Systems is a global defense, aerospace, and security company headquartered in London, UK. It provides ship repair, maintenance, and modernization services to the U.S. Navy's fleet of combatant ships, as well as refit and hauling services for commercial and privately held vessels. The company operates three full-service shipyards in California, Florida, and Virginia.