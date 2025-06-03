  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. BAE Systems commissions $250 mln shiplift and land-level repair facility in Jacksonville

2025 June 3   17:28

shipbuilding

BAE Systems commissions $250 mln shiplift and land-level repair facility in Jacksonville

BAE Systems inaugurated its new shiplift and land-level repair complex at the company's Jacksonville, Florida shipyard, marking a significant milestone in its $250 million investment to enhance ship repair capabilities, according to the company's release.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by approximately 500 individuals, including BAE Systems employees, subcontractors, Navy personnel, local community members, and distinguished guests such as Acting Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jim Kilby and BAE Systems, Inc. President and CEO Tom Arseneault.  

"Today marks an important milestone as we celebrate the completion of a world-class ship repair facility upgrade here in Florida. The introduction of our new shiplift and land-level repair facility represents more than just progress for BAE Systems Ship Repair—it reflects a shared commitment to innovation, growth, and collaboration," said Arseneault.

The new facility is designed to support the maintenance and repair of Mayport-based Navy vessels and commercial ships entering the Port of Jacksonville.

It features a shiplift system capable of lifting ships displacing up to 25,000 tons and accommodating multiple vessels for simultaneous maintenance ashore, effectively tripling the shipyard's capacity.  

The project was executed in collaboration with Pearlson Shiplift Corporation, Foth Engineering, and Kiewit Infrastructure South Co., replacing an 80-year-old drydock.

The shiplift platform measures 492 feet by 110 feet, positioning it among the ten largest shiplift systems globally and the largest in the Americas.  

The first vessel lift at the facility is anticipated later this month. 

BAE Systems is a global defense, aerospace, and security company headquartered in London, UK. It provides ship repair, maintenance, and modernization services to the U.S. Navy's fleet of combatant ships, as well as refit and hauling services for commercial and privately held vessels. The company operates three full-service shipyards in California, Florida, and Virginia.

Topics:

Navy

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:07

WinGD launches global service to expand engine lifecycle support

17:24

Kongsberg Maritime to equip four new offshore construction vessels for Sea1 Offshore

17:15

MOL's Wind Hunter Project selected by NEDO for hydrogen society development

17:11

ABB launches AMXE Marine Motor for enhanced maritime efficiency

17:05

Solvang and BlackRock’s GIP form 50:50 joint venture for liquefied gas shipping

16:53

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions to supply regasification module for Höegh Evi’s LNG carrier conversion

16:47

Sanmar secures new tugboat contract from H. Schramm Towage at TugTechnology 2025

16:43

Damen completes maintenance programme for Shabab Oman II

16:08

Samskip launches direct Blyth-Rotterdam shipping route

16:03

Lloyd’s Register grants first full antifouling certification to Jotun’s hull skating solutions

15:55

Amplus Energy selects Astican Shipyard for redeployment of FPSO Petrojarl I

15:39

Höegh Autoliners joins Sustainable Markets Initiative at Nor-Shipping 2025

15:35

CMA CGM and partners sign MoU to promote interoperability of electronic bills of lading

15:28

HAROPA PORT signs agreement with China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port to enhance eco-friendly shipping practices

15:24

Kongsberg and thyssenkrupp Marine Systems sign cooperation agreement

15:04

VARD delivers two vessels with cyber class notation

14:58

American Offshore Services receives fourth G-class crew transfer vessel

14:45

Hanwha Ocean and Lloyd's Register sign MOU to enhance naval vessel design standards

14:08

Al Seer Marine and B International Shipping & Logistics establish ASBI Shipping FZCO, securing AED 660 mln LPG charter with BGN

13:20

Panama denies allegations about its involvement in applying sanctions on Iran

13:07

APM Terminals Moín commences access modernisation project to improve efficiency

12:30

Ajman Port to undergo AED 1 bln infrastructure expansion with Hutchison Ports

12:07

Silicon Sensing and Kongsberg Discovery partner to develop next-generation MEMS gyro technology

11:40

Qatar's ports report 16% year-on-year increase in container throughput for May 2025

11:07

ABS and Herbert Engineering release study on floating nuclear-powered data centers

10:30

Copenhagen Port unveils Europe's largest onshore power facility

10:07

Port of Corpus Christi completes $625 mln ship channel expansion

09:17

LR, CoolCo, and HD Hyundai Marine Solution complete LNG boil-off reliquefaction retrofit on Kool Glacier

2025 June 2

18:02

Flex LNG secures $175 mln lease financing for Flex Courageous vessel

17:24

APM Terminals Barcelona and Valencia join Portchain connect network

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news