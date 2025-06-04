AD Ports Group opens Georgia’s first bonded intermodal terminal

AD Ports Group has announced the inauguration of the first phase of the Tbilisi Intermodal Hub, Georgia’s inaugural modern bonded container and intermodal terminal.

Strategically positioned to connect the Caspian and Black Seas through Georgia, the hub forms an integral part of the Middle Corridor, the shortest trade route between Asia and Europe.

AD Ports Group holds a 60% stake in the Tbilisi Intermodal Hub, with the remaining shares owned by Inveco LLC, a Georgian investment advisory firm, and Wilhelmsen Group.

The initial phase, known as the Tbilisi Dry Port, functions as an Inland Container Depot (ICD) handling container cargo delivered by rail and truck.

Plans are in place to expand the facility by early 2026, adding long-term warehousing, additional container yards, truck parking, and a fourth railway spur, transforming it into a comprehensive import-export logistics hub for Central Asia.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi stated, “The inauguration of the first phase of Tbilisi Intermodal Hub is a significant step in our long-term plan to develop the Middle Corridor into a viable East-West trade corridor through Central Asia, where the volume of goods is expected to triple by 2030, according to The World Bank.”

The hub commenced a soft launch on May 3, receiving its first shipment of 30 containers, each carrying over 26 tonnes of cargo, via rail link from an MSC ship docked at Georgia’s Black Sea Port of Batumi.

Designed for scalability and efficiency, the facility features three 600-meter-long railway spurs, two dedicated locomotives for shunting, a 50,000 m² container yard equipped with three-unit reach stackers, a 2,500 m² Class B warehouse, and a fleet of forklifts and customs-licensed weighing scales.

Upon completion of the second phase by early 2026, a fourth rail spur and a 9,800 m² Class A warehouse will be added, increasing the annual handling capacity to up to 200,000 TEUs.

The Tbilisi Intermodal Hub is strategically located with direct access to Georgia’s national rail network and international highways, bypassing city congestion, and is in close proximity to major border crossings—70 km from both Armenia and Azerbaijan, and just 7 km from Tbilisi International Airport.

AD Ports Group AD Ports Group is a leading facilitator of global trade, logistics, and industry based in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The Group operates a diverse portfolio of ports, industrial zones, and logistics services, aiming to enhance trade connectivity and economic diversification.

Inveco LLC is a Georgian investment advisory firm. The company specializes in facilitating investments and providing strategic advisory services within Georgia.

Wilhelmsen Group is a global maritime industry group headquartered in Norway. The company offers a wide range of services, including ship management, logistics, and maritime solutions. Wilhelmsen Group is a minority stakeholder in the Tbilisi Intermodal Hub project.