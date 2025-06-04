Hamburg Port Authority and Ocean Network Express sign shore power agreement for container ships

Dr. Melanie Leonhard, Hamburg's Senator for Economic Affairs; Friedrich Stuhrmann, Chief Commercial Officer of the Hamburg Port Authority (HPA); and Takahiro Kikuchi, Managing Director of Ocean Network Express (Europe) Ltd. (ONE), have signed an agreement concerning the future use of shore power supply, according to the company's release.

The signing occurred during the "Transport Logistic 2025" trade fair in Munich, Germany.

Since May 2024, the Port of Hamburg has been providing shore power for cruise and container ships, with a commitment to equip all container terminals with shore power supply systems by the end of 2025.

Facilities at Eurogate Container Terminal Hamburg (CTH) and HHLA Container Terminal Tollerort (CTT) are operational, while installations at HHLA Container Terminal Burchardkai (CTB) and HHLA Container Terminal Altenwerder (CTA) are underway.

Ocean Network Express is actively participating in current integration tests and is the first shipping company to commit to purchasing shore power at the CTB and CTA facilities.

Dr. Melanie Leonhard stated, "When container ships obtain clean electricity from shore power plants, this is an important contribution to sustainable logistics—and a benefit for Hamburg. ONE is thus making an active contribution to improving air quality. Hamburg shows: Port operations and climate protection can go hand in hand—reliably, in partnership and with an eye to the future."

Friedrich Stuhrmann commented, "Since the go-ahead for shore-side power supply for container ships was given in May last year, both we and the shipowners involved have been able to gather a wealth of experience. We are therefore delighted that ONE is now also using our new systems and that they are determined to contribute to lower emissions and more climate protection in the port by using this technology in the future."

Takahiro Kikuchi added, "We are pleased to actively contribute to the expansion of shore power for container ships in Hamburg. This agreement and operation mark a significant milestone as it represents ONE's first shore power utilization in Europe. This initiative is a crucial step towards ensuring our vessels comply with forthcoming FuelEU regulations, which mandates shore power connections at EU ports from 2030. By committing early to using shore power at the CTB and CTA, we are supporting the Port of Hamburg’s transition toward low-emission operations. It also reflects our commitment to accelerate Scope 1 emissions reduction and contribute towards the advancement of sustainable shipping across Europe and globally."

Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) provides future-oriented port management services in the Port of Hamburg. The HPA is responsible for resource-efficient, sustainable planning and implementation of infrastructure projects, ensuring safe and efficient processes in the port.

Ocean Network Express (ONE), headquartered in Singapore, is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. It operates a fleet of over 260 vessels with a capacity exceeding 2 million TEUs. ONE provides reliable container shipping services to over 120 countries.