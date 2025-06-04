  1. Home
2025 June 4   10:34

Amsterdam's passenger terminal now equipped with shore power for cruise ships

On June 3, 2025, the Passenger Terminal Amsterdam (PTA) commenced operations of its new shore power installation, enabling sea cruise ships to connect to the local electrical grid while docked, according to the company's release.

This development allows vessels to shut down onboard generators, thereby reducing emissions and noise pollution.

Starting in 2027, the use of shore power at this location will become mandatory, three years ahead of European regulations.  The installation is projected to result in an annual reduction of approximately 3 tonnes of particulate matter, 100 tonnes of nitrogen oxides, and 4.8 kilotonnes of CO₂, based on around 100 ship calls per year.

Hester van Buren, Alderman for the Port, stated: "I’m very pleased that the PTA and the Port of Amsterdam have taken such decisive action to install shore power here. It shows what can be achieved when you share ambitions and join forces. This installation is tangible proof that sustainability isn’t about tomorrow — it’s about today."  

Construction began in May 2023 and concluded in early 2025. Danish company Powercon A/S supplied the system, with BAM Infra Nederland as subcontractor.

Grid operator Liander installed 4.4 kilometers of cable beneath the IJ River, connecting a substation in Amsterdam-Noord to the PTA at the Veemkade.

An additional 8 kilometers of cable was laid beneath the quay and pier decks.

The project received subsidies from the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management and the European Commission.  

A Smart Energy Hub has been constructed on the quay at the PTA, housing systems of the grid operator, transformers, and shore power equipment.

Electricity is distributed to shore power cabinets along the quay, with up to 50 meters of cable extendable to connect to ships.

The green electricity is partially sourced from the Ruigoord wind farm in the Port of Amsterdam.  

Beyond serving sea cruise ships, plans are underway to explore additional uses for the shore power connection, including electrification of the cruise chain such as tour buses, and supporting broader sustainability efforts in the city.  

Dorine Bosman, Chief Investment Officer at Port of Amsterdam, commented: "This shore power facility is an important step towards a more livable city, a sustainable port, and greener cruising. The terminal’s central location calls for quiet and clean solutions — and that is exactly what we are now offering." 

A major European seaport, the Port of Amsterdam is the fourth-largest port in Europe. It serves as a logistics hub, facilitating the import and export of goods, and is committed to sustainability and innovation in maritime operations.  

Passenger Terminal Amsterdam (PTA) is Amsterdam's primary terminal for sea cruise ships. It accommodates numerous international cruise liners annually and is integral to the city's tourism infrastructure. 

