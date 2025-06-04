Lloyd’s Register grants AiP to MOL and Samsung Heavy Industries for SOFC-integrated LNG carrier design

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (SHI) for the design of a 174,000 cubic meter liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier integrating Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) technology, according to LR's release.

The AiP was formally presented during Nor-Shipping 2025, held at NOVA Spektrum in Lillestrøm, Norway.

The proposed vessel will feature a 300kW SOFC unit serving as an auxiliary power generator. SOFCs are high-efficiency, high-temperature electrochemical devices that generate electricity from fuels such as hydrogen or natural gas.

Using a solid ceramic electrolyte, SOFCs produce significantly lower emissions and offer long-term potential for integration into various vessel types and energy systems.

The project involved close technical collaboration and thorough risk assessments, including Hazard Identification (HAZID) and Hazard and Operability Study (HAZOP) evaluations, all conducted in accordance with LR’s Rules and Regulations.

Sung-Gu Park, President – North East Asia, Lloyd’s Register, stated: “This AiP reflects our commitment to driving innovation that supports the maritime industry’s transition to net zero. It demonstrates how collaboration can unlock the potential of transformative technologies for scalable decarbonisation solutions in LNG shipping and beyond.”

Lloyd’s Register is a UK-based maritime classification society and technical consultancy established in 1760. It provides engineering and technological services to enhance the safety and performance of critical infrastructure, particularly in the maritime sector.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a Japanese shipping company founded in 1884, headquartered in Tokyo. It operates one of the world's largest merchant fleets.

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (SHI) is a South Korean shipbuilding company established in 1974, part of the Samsung Group. It specializes in the construction of high-tech vessels, including LNG carriers, drillships, and floating production units.