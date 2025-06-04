  1. Home
2025 June 4   12:13

shipbuilding

HD Hyundai presents decarbonization strategy at Nor-Shipping 2025

HD Hyundai announced its participation in Nor-Shipping 2025, held in Oslo from June 3 to 6, aiming to lead the maritime industry's transition towards decarbonization.

The event features over 800 companies from 47 countries and is expected to attract more than 30,000 visitors.  

Key executives, including HD Hyundai Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries CEO Lee Sang-kyun, and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering's Head of Future Technology Research Center Jang Kwang-pil, are attending to share the group's vision for the future of shipbuilding and marine industries.

On June 4, HD Hyundai will receive Approval in Principle (AIP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for its independently developed high-pressure dual-fuel (ME-GI) propulsion LNG carrier's cargo handling and fuel system. This system compresses and re-supplies boil-off gas, minimizing cargo loss and enhancing operational efficiency.

Additionally, HD Hyundai will sign a memorandum of understanding with French engineering firm GTT to jointly develop a trapezoidal-shaped membrane cargo tank. Designed to utilize the bow space of the vessel, this new structure aims to optimize cargo capacity and ensure stability.

The company also plans to collaborate with Lloyd's Register (LR) of the UK to co-develop a hybrid LNG carrier based on solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) technology. HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries will handle the development of the SOFC-based hybrid propulsion system and basic design of the LNG carrier, while LR will provide technical consultancy.

HD Hyundai will become the first Korean shipbuilder to establish a partnership with the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (MMMCZCS), a nonprofit research organization leading the global shipping industry's decarbonization efforts. Through this partnership, HD Hyundai intends to actively participate in formulating regulations and international policies for key decarbonization technologies, including the transition to eco-friendly fuels and maximizing energy efficiency to reduce carbon emissions.  

An HD Hyundai representative stated, "As the world's leading shipbuilder, HD Hyundai is accelerating the development of next-generation eco-friendly ship technologies. We will continue to drive maritime decarbonization through relentless technological innovation and expanded global collaboration."

HD Hyundai is a South Korean conglomerate and the world's largest shipbuilding company. Founded in 1972, the company operates globally and specializes in shipbuilding, offshore engineering, and heavy equipment manufacturing. Its subsidiaries include HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, and HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.

HD Hyundai

