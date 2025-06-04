  1. Home
2025 June 4   12:41

shipbuilding

Kongsberg Maritime launches K-Sail wind-assist technology solution

Kongsberg Maritime officially launched K-Sail, a new service designed to assist vessel owners in selecting and integrating wind-assist technologies effectively, according to the company's release.

Wind-assist technology has gained traction in recent years as ship owners seek methods to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. K-Sail addresses the complexities of adopting such technologies by focusing on integration and collaboration with various technology partners.

Henrik Alpo Sjöblom, Vice President Business Concepts at Kongsberg Maritime, stated, “Ship owners can choose their preferred type of wind assist technology. There are several available and they all have their own attributes. However, to date, these technologies, whether incorporated in a new build, or retrofitted, are essentially an add-on technology. We believe they can be used in a much more effective way.”

The K-Sail service leverages Kongsberg Maritime’s expertise in maritime technology integration and divides the optimization process into five key areas:  

-Analysis: Understanding the vessel's operational parameters and selecting the appropriate sail technology.  

-Steering Optimization: Adjusting the steering system to accommodate the additional thrust generated by the sails.  

-Propulsion Optimization: Ensuring the propeller operates efficiently with the added wind propulsion.  

-Power Management: Balancing the power generated by the sails with the ship's energy requirements.  

-Voyage Optimization: Using AI and real-time data to optimize the vessel's route and speed for maximum efficiency.  

Kongsberg Maritime has collaborated with Terntank on a pilot project involving the K-Sail team. In 2025, the first of five wind-assisted tankers ordered by Terntank will be launched, serving as the initial reference point for K-Sail. Sjöblom estimates that fuel savings will increase from the initially estimated 9% to 15% due to K-Sail. 

Kongsberg Maritime is a global marine technology company headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway. As a subsidiary of Kongsberg Gruppen, it provides systems for positioning, surveying, navigation, and automation to merchant vessels and offshore installations.

Terntank is a Swedish shipping company operating a fleet of chemical tankers. Based on Donsö Island, Sweden, Terntank focuses on sustainable shipping solutions and has been involved in pilot projects to integrate wind-assist technologies into their vessels.

