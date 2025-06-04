Wärtsilä's Fit4Power retrofit to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions on ONE Maestro containership

Wärtsilä Corporation has secured an order to supply its Fit4Power radical derating solution for the containership ONE Maestro, owned by Ocean Network Express (ONE) and managed by ONESEA Solutions Pte Ltd., according to the company's release.

The order was booked in the first quarter of 2025. The Fit4Power solution is designed to optimize the ship's engine power output, resulting in an average fuel consumption reduction of approximately 13%.

This enhancement is expected to decrease annual CO₂ emissions by around 4,000 tons and extend the vessel's compliance with the International Maritime Organization's Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) by approximately four years.

The retrofit package includes two new turbochargers, Wärtsilä’s Intelligent Combustion Control (ICC) system, and a Data Collection Unit (WDCU) for cloud-based services and remote monitoring.

Additionally, it features Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight digital predictive maintenance service and remote operational support.

Delivery of the equipment is scheduled for June 2025.

Hiroki Tsujii, Global Chief Officer, Head of Product and Network Division at ONE, stated: “Wärtsilä's Fit4Power derating solution aligns with ONE’s operational needs. By optimising engine power output while reducing fuel consumption, Wärtsilä is supporting ONE to achieve our sustainability goals without compromising performance. This technology represents a practical approach to extending our vessel's CII compliance as we continue to enhance our fleet operations. ONE will continue to invest in innovative technologies and our fleet, as we work towards our long-term sustainability goals.”

Stefan Wiik, Vice President, Parts & Field Service – Wärtsilä Marine, commented: “In just 25 years, shipping has a goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050. Therefore, operators need to use all the tools in the toolbox to ensure that this transformation happens as quickly as possible. Improving engine efficiency – with solutions such as our Fit4Power solution – provides a valuable way for the industry to accelerate the decarbonisation journey of the existing fleet today.”

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. The company focuses on sustainable technology and services to help customers improve environmental and economic performance. As of 2024, Wärtsilä employs approximately 18,300 professionals in more than 230 locations across 77 countries, with net sales totaling EUR 6.4 billion.

Ocean Network Express (ONE) is a global container shipping company headquartered in Singapore. Formed through the integration of three major Japanese shipping companies—K Line, MOL, and NYK—ONE operates a fleet of over 200 vessels, offering services across more than 100 countries.