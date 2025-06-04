  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Wärtsilä's Fit4Power retrofit to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions on ONE Maestro containership

2025 June 4   13:22

shipbuilding

Wärtsilä's Fit4Power retrofit to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions on ONE Maestro containership

Wärtsilä Corporation has secured an order to supply its Fit4Power radical derating solution for the containership ONE Maestro, owned by Ocean Network Express (ONE) and managed by ONESEA Solutions Pte Ltd., according to the company's release.

The order was booked in the first quarter of 2025.  The Fit4Power solution is designed to optimize the ship's engine power output, resulting in an average fuel consumption reduction of approximately 13%.

This enhancement is expected to decrease annual CO₂ emissions by around 4,000 tons and extend the vessel's compliance with the International Maritime Organization's Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) by approximately four years.  

The retrofit package includes two new turbochargers, Wärtsilä’s Intelligent Combustion Control (ICC) system, and a Data Collection Unit (WDCU) for cloud-based services and remote monitoring.

Additionally, it features Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight digital predictive maintenance service and remote operational support.

Delivery of the equipment is scheduled for June 2025.  

Hiroki Tsujii, Global Chief Officer, Head of Product and Network Division at ONE, stated: “Wärtsilä's Fit4Power derating solution aligns with ONE’s operational needs. By optimising engine power output while reducing fuel consumption, Wärtsilä is supporting ONE to achieve our sustainability goals without compromising performance. This technology represents a practical approach to extending our vessel's CII compliance as we continue to enhance our fleet operations. ONE will continue to invest in innovative technologies and our fleet, as we work towards our long-term sustainability goals.”  

Stefan Wiik, Vice President, Parts & Field Service – Wärtsilä Marine, commented: “In just 25 years, shipping has a goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050. Therefore, operators need to use all the tools in the toolbox to ensure that this transformation happens as quickly as possible. Improving engine efficiency – with solutions such as our Fit4Power solution – provides a valuable way for the industry to accelerate the decarbonisation journey of the existing fleet today.” 

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. The company focuses on sustainable technology and services to help customers improve environmental and economic performance. As of 2024, Wärtsilä employs approximately 18,300 professionals in more than 230 locations across 77 countries, with net sales totaling EUR 6.4 billion.

Ocean Network Express (ONE) is a global container shipping company headquartered in Singapore. Formed through the integration of three major Japanese shipping companies—K Line, MOL, and NYK—ONE operates a fleet of over 200 vessels, offering services across more than 100 countries.

Topics:

Wartsila

vessel conversion

ONE

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:12

Alfa Laval wins order for world’s first marine boiler system for ammonia waste incineration

16:45

A.P. Moller - Maersk сompletes delivery of first series of large dual-fuel methanol container vessels with Axel Maersk

16:13

Demand for propeller retrofits surges four-fold, but adoption remains limited

15:50

Korean Register and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign MOU for VLEC project

15:24

CCC Underwater Engineering S.A.L. acquires New Saab Seaeye Panther XTP ROV

14:40

Megamas Resources signs contract with Ulstein Design & Solutions AS for fibre-optic cable-laying vessel design

13:52

Auramarine unveils inline device for monitoring water levels in methanol fuel

12:41

Kongsberg Maritime launches K-Sail wind-assist technology solution

12:13

HD Hyundai presents decarbonization strategy at Nor-Shipping 2025

11:51

GTT receives DNV approval for 1 Barg membrane LNG fuel tank design

11:12

Lloyd’s Register grants AiP to MOL and Samsung Heavy Industries for SOFC-integrated LNG carrier design

10:34

Amsterdam's passenger terminal now equipped with shore power for cruise ships

10:23

Hamburg Port Authority and Ocean Network Express sign shore power agreement for container ships

09:46

AD Ports Group opens Georgia’s first bonded intermodal terminal

2025 June 3

18:07

WinGD launches global service to expand engine lifecycle support

17:28

BAE Systems commissions $250 mln shiplift and land-level repair facility in Jacksonville

17:24

Kongsberg Maritime to equip four new offshore construction vessels for Sea1 Offshore

17:15

MOL's Wind Hunter Project selected by NEDO for hydrogen society development

17:11

ABB launches AMXE Marine Motor for enhanced maritime efficiency

17:05

Solvang and BlackRock’s GIP form 50:50 joint venture for liquefied gas shipping

16:53

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions to supply regasification module for Höegh Evi’s LNG carrier conversion

16:47

Sanmar secures new tugboat contract from H. Schramm Towage at TugTechnology 2025

16:43

Damen completes maintenance programme for Shabab Oman II

16:08

Samskip launches direct Blyth-Rotterdam shipping route

16:03

Lloyd’s Register grants first full antifouling certification to Jotun’s hull skating solutions

15:55

Amplus Energy selects Astican Shipyard for redeployment of FPSO Petrojarl I

15:39

Höegh Autoliners joins Sustainable Markets Initiative at Nor-Shipping 2025

15:35

CMA CGM and partners sign MoU to promote interoperability of electronic bills of lading

15:28

HAROPA PORT signs agreement with China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port to enhance eco-friendly shipping practices

15:24

Kongsberg and thyssenkrupp Marine Systems sign cooperation agreement

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news