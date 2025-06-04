  1. Home
2025 June 4   13:52

methanol

Auramarine unveils inline device for monitoring water levels in methanol fuel

Auramarine, a provider of fuel supply systems for the marine industry and other sectors, has announced the launch of its Auramarine Water Content Analyser (AM Water Content Analyser).

This technology measures and reports the concentration of water in methanol, enabling ship operators to take preventive action to minimise associated risks and costs when using the fuel.  

The analyser addresses the increasing adoption of methanol as a marine fuel to meet decarbonisation targets.

Water, a natural contaminant of methanol, may be present in bunkered methanol either accidentally or intentionally.

Water in fuel decreases the calorific heating value, leading to increased bunkering costs.

Additionally, if the water content is too high, operators may need to unload the fuel, resulting in delays and additional expenses.  

For instance, when a Ro-Ro vessel consumes 27,000 tons of green methanol annually, with an average price per ton of €1,196, the operator may avoid losses of up to €1,614,600 if there is a 5% concentration of water as a contaminant.  

The AM Water Content Analyser is an inline measurement device that can be installed directly into the methanol process piping, such as the main bunker line with flanged housing.

The technology uses a sensor to analyse the concentration of water in the methanol.  

John Bergman, CEO of Auramarine, stated: “Methanol uptake is increasing across the industry due to its promising Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions reduction credentials. At Auramarine, we've led the way in developing solutions that support the use of alternative fuels—starting with the industry's first Methanol Fuel Supply Units in 2022. Now, with the launch of our AM Water Content Analyser, we're giving ship owners and operators the tools they need to take the next step in their energy transition and bunker methanol with greater confidence, and importantly, at a lower cost.” 

Auramarine is a Finnish company specialising in fuel and auxiliary systems for the marine, power, and process industries. Established in the early 1970s, the company has delivered over 16,000 systems worldwide.

