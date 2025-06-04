Megamas Resources signs contract with Ulstein Design & Solutions AS for fibre-optic cable-laying vessel design

On 4 June 2025, Megamas Resources announced a ship design contract with Ulstein Design & Solutions AS, based in Norway, to initiate the engineering phase for a fibre-optic cable-laying vessel (CLV) to be constructed at Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven GmbH, according to the company's release.

The announcement was made by Capt. Tiew Sien Kheng, managing partner at Megamas, at Ulstein’s booth during the Nor-Shipping exhibition.

Kheng stated, “The contract marks a significant milestone following the Letter of Intent (LOI) signed in May between Megamas and Lloyd Werft, paving the way for the potential construction of a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose cable laying vessel. Today’s agreement represents the first formal step toward realising this project.”

The vessel, based on the ULSTEIN SX228 design, measures 121.7 metres in length with a 23-metre beam, a deadweight of 8,200 tonnes, and a cable capacity of 5,500 tonnes.

It is optimised for fibre-optic cable laying and prepared for future power cable operations, featuring an underdeck carousel integrated into the cable tanks.

The vessel includes two firing lines, enclosed cable handling equipment, an ROV hangar for a cable trencher, a 50-tonne A-frame, and a bollard pull capacity of up to 120 tonnes for subsea ploughing.

Kheng added, “Developed in collaboration with Crewstone International Private Equity & Investments, the project addresses the global shortage of specialised offshore vessels. These vessels will play a key role in supporting both the renewable energy and subsea telecommunications industries. The vessel is designed to meet DNV’s Clean (Design) and Recyclable class notations, underscoring Megamas’ commitment to sustainable practices and environmentally responsible shipbuilding. Megamas aims to deliver the first vessel by the end of 2027.”

Ulstein Design & Solutions AS commented, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Megamas Resources on this groundbreaking project. The ULSTEIN SX228 has been designed to meet the highest standards of efficiency and sustainability. Our team, alongside Lloyd Werft, is committed to delivering a vessel that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of the subsea telecommunications and renewable energy industries. This contract is a testament to our long expertise in offshore ship designs.”

Megamas Resources is a Malaysia-based company focused on maritime and offshore services, particularly in the subsea telecommunications and renewable energy sectors. Megamas has previously collaborated with Ulstein Design & Solutions AS for vessel designs.

Ulstein Design & Solutions AS, part of the Ulstein Group, is a Norwegian company based in Ulsteinvik, specializing in ship design and engineering for the maritime industry.

Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven GmbH is a German shipyard based in Bremerhaven, known for constructing and converting specialized vessels, including cruise ships, yachts, and offshore vessels.