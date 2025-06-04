CCC Underwater Engineering S.A.L. acquires New Saab Seaeye Panther XTP ROV

  1. Home
2025 June 4   15:24

On June 4, 2025, Saab UK announced the sale and delivery of a Seaeye Panther XTP remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to CCC Underwater Engineering S.A.L. (CCCUE).

The delivery, completed in January 2025, replaces CCCUE’s Panther 905, which had been in service since 2001.

This acquisition follows CCCUE’s integration of another Panther XTP into its fleet in 2023.  

Tavis Letherby, CCCUE’s Survey/ROV Manager, stated: “We have worked with Saab Seaeye vehicles for more than two decades, and their reliability has been central to our operations. The Panther XTP’s proven performance, combined with its user-friendly design, makes it an ideal fit for the complex demands of our projects.”  

Jon Robertson, Managing Director at Saab Seaeye, commented: “CCCUE’s continued investment in the Panther XTP underlines the system’s value to operators across the offshore energy sector. We’re proud to support CCCUE’s mission with reliable, high-performance vehicles that meet the real-world demands of global offshore operations.”  

The Panther XTP is designed for offshore inspection and intervention tasks, capable of operating in challenging conditions. 

CCC Underwater Engineering S.A.L. (CCCUE) is a Lebanon-based company that began as a commercial diving operation in the Arabian Gulf. CCCUE specializes in offshore construction, subsea inspections, and maintenance for oil and gas projects, operating across the Middle East and India. CCCUE currently operates nine Saab Seaeye ROVs, reflecting its long-standing reliance on this technology for its operations. 

Saab Seaeye, a division of Saab UK, is a global leader in the design and manufacture of electric underwater robotic systems, including remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), and hybrid systems. Headquartered in the UK, Saab Seaeye has delivered over 900 vehicle systems worldwide.

