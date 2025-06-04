  1. Home
2025 June 4   15:50

shipbuilding

Korean Register and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign MOU for VLEC project

On June 3, 2025, during Nor-Shipping 2025, Korean Register (KR) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) to jointly develop a very large ethane carrier (VLEC).

The vessel will have a cargo capacity exceeding 100,000 m³ and is designed to transport liquefied ethane at temperatures of approximately -100°C.

It will also accommodate other cargoes, such as LPG and propylene, to enhance operational flexibility for shipowners.

HD HHI will lead the vessel’s basic and hull design, while KR will assess the design’s safety and regulatory compliance based on its latest gas carrier rules and international standards, aiming to issue an Approval in Principle (AiP).

RYU Hong-Ryul, CTO and Executive Vice President at HD HHI, stated, “Through the development of this next-generation vessel capable of transporting more cargo under the same conditions, we will once again demonstrate HHI’s technological leadership in the global ethane transportation market. Ultimately, we aim to deliver a sustainable solution that enhances both profitability and environmental performance for our customers.”

LEE Hyungchul, Chairman & CEO of KR, commented, “This joint effort marks a meaningful starting point in the development of next-generation ethane carriers. KR remains committed to supporting the industry and driving innovation in future ship technologies.” 

Korean Register is a South Korean classification society established in 1960, headquartered in Busan.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., based in Ulsan, South Korea, is shipbuilding company and a major heavy equipment manufacturer.

