A.P. Moller - Maersk сompletes delivery of first series of large dual-fuel methanol container vessels with Axel Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk has received delivery of Axel Maersk, marking the completion of the world’s first series of large dual-fuel methanol container vessels, according to the company's release.

The delivery ceremony took place at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in South Korea on May 27, 2025.

Axel Maersk, with a capacity of 16,200 TEU, is named after Axel Poul Peder Maersk Uggla, a grandson of Ane Mærsk Mc-Kinney Uggla, the chair of the A.P. Moller Foundation.

The vessel has begun its maiden voyage on the East–West Network, connecting customers in Asia and Europe. This series includes 18 large dual-fuel methanol vessels delivered between 2024 and 2025, starting with Laura Maersk.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is a Danish integrated logistics company focused on connecting and simplifying global supply chains. Operating in over 130 countries, it employs approximately 100,000 people.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, based in South Korea, is a major shipbuilding and engineering company. It specializes in constructing commercial vessels, including container ships, tankers, and LNG carriers, as well as offshore and marine engineering projects.

MAN Energy Solutions, headquartered in Germany, is a global provider of large-bore engines and turbomachinery for marine and stationary applications.