2025 June 4   17:12

Alfa Laval wins order for world’s first marine boiler system for ammonia waste incineration

Alfa Laval has secured an order to deliver the world’s first marine boiler system designed for the safe incineration of ammonia emissions, marking a step in maritime decarbonization.

The system, part of a joint development project with engine designer WinGD and shipyard HD Hyundai Mipo in South Korea, will be installed on four 45,000 cubic meter multi-gas carriers for Trafigura, designed to transport LPG and ammonia. Deliveries are scheduled for 2027-2028.

The boiler system, functioning as an Ammonia Release Mitigation System (ARMS), incinerates gaseous ammonia and ammonia-nitrogen mixtures from dual-fuel engines, fuel supply systems, and other onboard equipment.

It eliminates the need for separate equipment to manage ammonia purge emissions, boil-off gas, and tank emptying operations.

“By extending the functionality of the boiler system to handle ammonia emissions, we are enabling shipowners to achieve substantial savings in both costs and space,” said Stig Person, Head of R&D, Business Unit Heat & Gas Systems, Alfa Laval.

“Our efforts with alternative fuels demonstrate that Alfa Laval is not just adapting to the shift toward these fuels, but is actively shaping it through our technological expertise and vast experience in marine equipment,” said Anders Lindmark, Business Unit President Heat & Gas Systems, Alfa Laval.  

The system supports the shipping industry’s transition to ammonia as a zero-carbon fuel. “The landmark project brings together key industry players to advance ammonia as a viable marine fuel. Alfa Laval’s innovative boiler technology, designed to operate as ARMS, tackles one of the critical technical hurdles impeding the wider adoption of ammonia, while prioritizing the safety of the environment and crew,” said Andrea Olivi, Global Head of Shipping, Trafigura.

“The first commercial deployment of the ammonia-incinerating boiler system will serve as a model for future vessels, demonstrating that ammonia can be used safely while optimizing vessel design and operational efficiency. The space and weight savings achieved through this integrated approach provide tangible benefits for shipyards and ultimately for vessel operators,” said Dong-jin Lee, Head of the Initial Design Division and the Detailed Design Division at HD Hyundai Mipo.  

Alfa Laval’s research on ammonia combustion began in 2021, with lab-scale tests since 2022 and scaled tests in 2024 at its Test & Training Centre in Aalborg, Denmark.

“The innovative system, a result of extensive research and technological advancements, proves our ability to provide cutting-edge solutions that enable shipowners to transition to ammonia safely,” said David Jung, Business Development Manager, Alfa Laval. 

Alfa Laval is a global leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation, and fluid handling, serving industries such as energy, marine, and food & water across 100 countries. With over 22,300 employees and annual sales of SEK 66.6 billion (5.8 BEUR) in 2024, the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Trafigura is a multinational commodity trading company headquartered in Singapore, with significant operations in energy, metals, and minerals trading. It is one of the world’s largest independent traders of oil, refined products, and metals, with a focus on global supply chains.

