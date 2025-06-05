  1. Home
2025 June 5   11:19

Singapore's MPA partners with NYK and MTI for autonomous vessel testing

On June 4, 2025, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), and MTI Co., Ltd. (MTI), an NYK Group company, conducted a joint workshop in Singapore to collaborate on port-to-port Maritime Autonomous Surface Ship (MASS) trials, according to MPA's release.

This initiative stems from the MPA-NYK Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2024, aiming to deepen partnerships and accelerate efforts in maritime decarbonisation, digitalisation, and manpower development.  

The workshop assembled over 60 participants from MPA, NYK, MTI, the Singapore Maritime Institute, industry partners including ClassNK and Japan Radio Co., and research institutes such as the Technology Centre for Offshore and Marine, Singapore (TCOMS), Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), Singapore Polytechnic (SP), Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR).  

The MASS trials are designed to test the interoperability of autonomous vessels with port-based systems, including MPA’s Vessel Traffic Information System.

These trials will facilitate the development of best practices and standards concerning navigation safety, route planning, fuel consumption, AI-based decision-making, communications, and cybersecurity within the Port of Singapore.  

Capt M. Segar, MPA Chief Marine Officer, stated, “This collaboration provides an important platform for us to test and validate new concepts of operations in Singapore’s port waters. We look forward to partnering with NYK and MTI in these trials to advance smart, safe, and sustainable autonomous shipping.”  

Hideki Suzuki, President of MTI, remarked, “This joint workshop marks an important step forward in the development of autonomous navigation systems. MTI is proud to contribute to testing aimed at achieving safe and efficient autonomous navigation in Singapore’s port waters.” 

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) serves as the maritime and port regulator and planner, international maritime centre champion, and national maritime representative.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) is one of the world's leading transportation companies. As of March 2025, the NYK Group operated 886 vessels and employed over 35,000 professionals globally.

MTI Co., Ltd. (MTI) specializes in R&D related to transportation provided by the NYK Group.

