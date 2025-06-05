  1. Home
2025 June 5   11:45

offshore

Carbon Clean and MODEC partner to scale CycloneCC Carbon Capture technology on offshore FPSOs

Carbon Clean, a provider of carbon capture solutions, and MODEC, an offshore floating platform supplier, have entered into an agreement to develop and deploy Carbon Clean’s CycloneCC technology on MODEC’s Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels, according to the company's release.

The agreement outlines a phased approach, beginning with the installation of a pilot plant on an FPSO in 2026.

This will be followed by the deployment of a commercial-scale CycloneCC unit capable of capturing up to 100,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually, facilitating partial decarbonization.

A subsequent scale-up aims to integrate CycloneCC into FPSO designs to achieve full decarbonization, with a target capacity of approximately 300,000 tonnes of CO₂ per year.  

The CycloneCC technology, featuring a compact footprint up to 50% smaller than traditional solutions and equipment sizes reduced by a factor of ten, is designed to enhance performance under vessel motion, making it suitable for offshore applications.  

Carbon Clean is a UK-based company specializing in carbon capture solutions for hard-to-abate industries such as cement, steel, refineries, and energy from waste. With over 15 years of experience, the company has developed patented technologies that significantly reduce the costs of carbon capture compared to conventional methods. Carbon Clean's modular technology, CycloneCC, is designed to scale industrial carbon capture deployment to achieve global net-zero targets. The company operates globally, with offices in the US, Canada, and India, and has received funding and support from the British and US governments. 

MODEC is a Japanese company providing floating production solutions, including Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels, to the offshore oil and gas industry. The company engages in Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) activities for FPSOs and owns and operates its own fleet, offering comprehensive solutions for oil and gas production services worldwide.

Topics:

FPSO

