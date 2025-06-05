GTT unveils its Slim cargo containment systems optimised for ethane transport and approved by Bureau Veritas

GTT has received two Approvals in Principle (AiP) from Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) for its ethane-optimised cargo containment systems: Mark III SlimTM and NO96 SlimTM, according to the company's release.

Building on its well-established Mark III and NO96 membrane technologies, GTT has developed these Slim variants specifically to accommodate the physical properties of petrochemical cargoes.

These optimisations support ship-owners to maximise cargo capacity and optimise construction costs for Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLEC) and Ultra Large Ethane Carriers (ULEC).

In addition to ethane, these new systems are also suitable for the transport of LPG, ethylene, butane, propane and propylene, offering shipyards and ship-owners a high-performance, versatile solution in response to growing demand for dedicated ethane carriers.

These Approvals in Principle granted by BV confirm the key advantages of the Mark III SlimTM and NO96 SlimTM systems, including:

-Increased tank capacity: by reducing insulation thickness by 70 mm, usable tank volume is increased by more than 1,000 m³ for an equivalent ship size.

-Lower costs & faster construction: simplified anchoring systems, lighter panels and caissons, and the use of new steel alloys streamline fabrication and reduce shipyard time.

Following a comprehensive review of the documentation submitted by GTT, BV confirmed that the systems are in compliance with the applicable requirements of the IGC Code.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT commented: “We are pleased to secure these Approvals in Principle from Bureau Veritas, a clear testament to GTT’s commitment to innovation and safety in liquefied gas containment. GTT leverages decades of expertise to deliver versatile, high-capacity solutions that precisely meet the evolving needs of the booming ethane market.”

Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said: “At BV, we are dedicated to advancing innovation and safety in the transport of liquefied gas. Collaborating with GTT on the development of the Mark III Slim and NO96 Slim systems allows us to support membrane technologies that extend beyond LNG, offering shipowners enhanced efficiency and compliance with rigorous industry standards.”