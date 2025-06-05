Fincantieri initiates construction of Oceania Sonata for Oceania Cruises

On June 4, 2025, Fincantieri commenced construction of the Oceania Sonata™, a new luxury cruise ship for Oceania Cruises, a brand under Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., according to the company's release.

The steel-cutting ceremony took place at Fincantieri's Marghera shipyard in Venice.

The Oceania Sonata is the first vessel in the new Sonata class, an evolution of the Allura class series.

It is scheduled for delivery in 2027 and will be followed by a sister ship in 2029.

According to Oceania Cruises, the Sonata class ships will be the most spacious and amenity-rich in their fleet, continuing the company's focus on culinary excellence, destination-rich experiences, and refined luxury at sea.

Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding company headquartered in Trieste. It specializes in the construction of cruise ships, naval vessels, and offshore units, operating multiple shipyards across Italy and internationally.

Oceania Cruises is a premium cruise line focusing on culinary and destination experiences, Oceania Cruises operates a fleet of mid-sized ships. It is a subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.