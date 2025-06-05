HMCS Calgary delivered back to Royal Canadian Navy following extensive refit at Seaspan Victoria Shipyards

Seaspan Victoria Shipyards delivered HMCS Calgary back to the Royal Canadian Navy, marking the successful completion of the second full Docking Work Period (DWP) under Seaspan’s Halifax-Class Work Period (HCWP) contract, according to the company's release.

This DWP represents the largest ever completed at Victoria Shipyards. HMCS Calgary underwent a range of engineering upgrades, equipment installations, preventative and corrective maintenance, and critical dry-docking activities.

"This DWP is a significant milestone for the entire Victoria Shipyards team, and underscores our commitment to quality, customer service, and to the Royal Canadian Navy," said Tony Winter, Vice President and General Manager of Seaspan Victoria Shipyards. "As the leading ship repair and modernization facility on Canada’s West Coast, we look forward to continuing to work alongside our Royal Canadian Navy partners, ensuring they have the ships they need to protect Canada’s sovereignty in the Pacific Ocean, now and into the future."

HMCS Calgary arrived at Seaspan Victoria Shipyards on January 9, 2023, following a six-month project planning phase.

Over the subsequent 28 months, more than 1,000 trades personnel and office staff contributed to the project at various stages.

Following this milestone, the next West Coast Halifax-Class frigate to undergo a Docking Work Period is HMCS Winnipeg, which arrived at Seaspan Victoria Shipyards in late 2024.

HMCS Calgary will now be transferred to the Royal Canadian Navy’s Fleet Maintenance Facility in Victoria, BC, where staff will continue reactivating the vessel’s systems in preparation for future deployment.

Work at Seaspan Victoria Shipyards is conducted out of the federally-owned Esquimalt Graving Dock.

