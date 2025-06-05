  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. HMCS Calgary delivered back to Royal Canadian Navy following extensive refit at Seaspan Victoria Shipyards

2025 June 5   13:24

shipbuilding

HMCS Calgary delivered back to Royal Canadian Navy following extensive refit at Seaspan Victoria Shipyards

Seaspan Victoria Shipyards delivered HMCS Calgary back to the Royal Canadian Navy, marking the successful completion of the second full Docking Work Period (DWP) under Seaspan’s Halifax-Class Work Period (HCWP) contract, according to the company's release.

This DWP represents the largest ever completed at Victoria Shipyards. HMCS Calgary underwent a range of engineering upgrades, equipment installations, preventative and corrective maintenance, and critical dry-docking activities.

"This DWP is a significant milestone for the entire Victoria Shipyards team, and underscores our commitment to quality, customer service, and to the Royal Canadian Navy," said Tony Winter, Vice President and General Manager of Seaspan Victoria Shipyards. "As the leading ship repair and modernization facility on Canada’s West Coast, we look forward to continuing to work alongside our Royal Canadian Navy partners, ensuring they have the ships they need to protect Canada’s sovereignty in the Pacific Ocean, now and into the future."  

HMCS Calgary arrived at Seaspan Victoria Shipyards on January 9, 2023, following a six-month project planning phase.

Over the subsequent 28 months, more than 1,000 trades personnel and office staff contributed to the project at various stages.  

Following this milestone, the next West Coast Halifax-Class frigate to undergo a Docking Work Period is HMCS Winnipeg, which arrived at Seaspan Victoria Shipyards in late 2024.  

HMCS Calgary will now be transferred to the Royal Canadian Navy’s Fleet Maintenance Facility in Victoria, BC, where staff will continue reactivating the vessel’s systems in preparation for future deployment.  

Work at Seaspan Victoria Shipyards is conducted out of the federally-owned Esquimalt Graving Dock. 

Seaspan Victoria Shipyards, a division of Seaspan ULC, operates out of the federally-owned Esquimalt Graving Dock in Victoria, British Columbia. The shipyard specializes in large-scale ship repair, modernization, and conversion projects.

The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) is the maritime component of the Canadian Armed Forces. It operates a fleet that includes Halifax-Class frigates, Victoria-class submarines, and various patrol vessels.

Topics:

Navy

Seaspan

vessel conversion

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Babcock awarded £114 mln contract for UK's first nuclear submarine defueling in over 20 years

17:04

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Elomatic sign framework agreement for maritime engineering collaboration

16:46

COSCO SHIPPING launches weekly BRICS Express service to East Coast of South America

16:31

Ocean Network Express selects Wärtsilä's Fit4Power for ONE Maestro engine upgrade

15:58

Hanseatic Global Terminals orders 14 hybrid straddle carriers for Le Havre Terminal

15:07

Kongsberg Maritime and GRSE сollaborate on India's first indigenous polar research vessel

14:42

AD Ports Group, Masdar, Advario, and CMA CGM collaborate on E-methanol bunkering facility in UAE

14:13

Hamburg’s HHLA strengthens European rail links with investment in Ukraine’s Batiovo Terminal

13:58

UECC adds eco-friendly car carrier to strengthen European shortsea network

12:53

Fincantieri initiates construction of Oceania Sonata for Oceania Cruises

12:23

GTT unveils its Slim cargo containment systems optimised for ethane transport and approved by Bureau Veritas

11:45

Carbon Clean and MODEC partner to scale CycloneCC Carbon Capture technology on offshore FPSOs

11:19

Singapore's MPA partners with NYK and MTI for autonomous vessel testing

10:52

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 23, 2025

2025 June 4

17:12

Alfa Laval wins order for world’s first marine boiler system for ammonia waste incineration

16:45

A.P. Moller - Maersk сompletes delivery of first series of large dual-fuel methanol container vessels with Axel Maersk

16:13

Demand for propeller retrofits surges four-fold, but adoption remains limited

15:50

Korean Register and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign MOU for VLEC project

15:24

CCC Underwater Engineering S.A.L. acquires New Saab Seaeye Panther XTP ROV

14:40

Megamas Resources signs contract with Ulstein Design & Solutions AS for fibre-optic cable-laying vessel design

13:52

Auramarine unveils inline device for monitoring water levels in methanol fuel

13:22

Wärtsilä's Fit4Power retrofit to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions on ONE Maestro containership

12:41

Kongsberg Maritime launches K-Sail wind-assist technology solution

12:13

HD Hyundai presents decarbonization strategy at Nor-Shipping 2025

11:51

GTT receives DNV approval for 1 Barg membrane LNG fuel tank design

11:12

Lloyd’s Register grants AiP to MOL and Samsung Heavy Industries for SOFC-integrated LNG carrier design

10:34

Amsterdam's passenger terminal now equipped with shore power for cruise ships

10:23

Hamburg Port Authority and Ocean Network Express sign shore power agreement for container ships

09:46

AD Ports Group opens Georgia’s first bonded intermodal terminal

2025 June 3

18:07

WinGD launches global service to expand engine lifecycle support

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news