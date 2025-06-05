  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Hamburg’s HHLA strengthens European rail links with investment in Ukraine’s Batiovo Terminal

2025 June 5   14:13

ports

Hamburg’s HHLA strengthens European rail links with investment in Ukraine’s Batiovo Terminal

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) has announced the acquisition of a 60% stake in Eurobridge Intermodal Terminal LLC, located in Batiovo, western Ukraine, according to HHLA's release.

The terminal will operate under the name “HHLA Eurobridge Batiovo” as a joint venture between HHLA International GmbH and Ukrainian investment firm Fortior Capital LLC.

The transaction is pending approval from Ukrainian competition authorities.  

Angela Titzrath, CEO of HHLA, stated: “HHLA has been active in Ukraine for over 20 years – we are committed to strengthening and purposefully expanding this engagement. Ukraine is and remains an important growth market with great potential for intermodal freight transport. Especially in challenging times, an efficient and reliable infrastructure is of central importance. The aim is to create a strong intermodal corridor between the EU and Ukraine, thereby contributing to economic integration – building bridges, as the name Eurobridge aptly describes.”  

Philip Sweens, Managing Director of HHLA International GmbH, added: “The Eurobridge Terminal is currently undergoing extensive modernisation – a bulk cargo terminal is being transformed into an intermodal hub for container transport. Container operations are scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2025. At the same time, we are expanding our service portfolio to offer customers comprehensive, efficient and sustainable logistics solutions.”  

Peter Kiss, CEO of METRANS, HHLA’s rail subsidiary, commented: “With our Europe-wide rail network and experience from operating 20 terminals, we are making a significant contribution to integrating the Eurobridge Terminal into the European logistics network. By connecting the terminal to the METRANS network, we will be able to offer our customers even more attractive transport solutions to Ukraine in the future.”  

The HHLA Eurobridge Batiovo terminal is strategically situated near the EU border, intersecting several international railway corridors. It features both standard gauge (1,435 mm) and broad gauge (1,520 mm) tracks, facilitating seamless integration between European and Ukrainian logistics networks.

The initial phase of expansion will enable the terminal to handle approximately 100,000 TEU annually, with capabilities for container, grain, and general cargo transshipment. Further capacity expansions are planned based on demand.  

This investment complements HHLA’s existing operations in Ukraine, which include the HHLA Container Terminal Odessa and the Ukrainian Intermodal Company (UIC).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is an European logistics company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, HHLA specializes in port operations, intermodal transport, and logistics services. It operates container terminals in Hamburg, Odessa, Tallinn, and Trieste, and manages a comprehensive European rail network through its subsidiary METRANS.

Topics:

railway

logistics

HHLA

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Babcock awarded £114 mln contract for UK's first nuclear submarine defueling in over 20 years

17:04

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Elomatic sign framework agreement for maritime engineering collaboration

16:46

COSCO SHIPPING launches weekly BRICS Express service to East Coast of South America

16:31

Ocean Network Express selects Wärtsilä's Fit4Power for ONE Maestro engine upgrade

15:58

Hanseatic Global Terminals orders 14 hybrid straddle carriers for Le Havre Terminal

15:07

Kongsberg Maritime and GRSE сollaborate on India's first indigenous polar research vessel

14:42

AD Ports Group, Masdar, Advario, and CMA CGM collaborate on E-methanol bunkering facility in UAE

13:58

UECC adds eco-friendly car carrier to strengthen European shortsea network

13:24

HMCS Calgary delivered back to Royal Canadian Navy following extensive refit at Seaspan Victoria Shipyards

12:53

Fincantieri initiates construction of Oceania Sonata for Oceania Cruises

12:23

GTT unveils its Slim cargo containment systems optimised for ethane transport and approved by Bureau Veritas

11:45

Carbon Clean and MODEC partner to scale CycloneCC Carbon Capture technology on offshore FPSOs

11:19

Singapore's MPA partners with NYK and MTI for autonomous vessel testing

10:52

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 23, 2025

2025 June 4

17:12

Alfa Laval wins order for world’s first marine boiler system for ammonia waste incineration

16:45

A.P. Moller - Maersk сompletes delivery of first series of large dual-fuel methanol container vessels with Axel Maersk

16:13

Demand for propeller retrofits surges four-fold, but adoption remains limited

15:50

Korean Register and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign MOU for VLEC project

15:24

CCC Underwater Engineering S.A.L. acquires New Saab Seaeye Panther XTP ROV

14:40

Megamas Resources signs contract with Ulstein Design & Solutions AS for fibre-optic cable-laying vessel design

13:52

Auramarine unveils inline device for monitoring water levels in methanol fuel

13:22

Wärtsilä's Fit4Power retrofit to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions on ONE Maestro containership

12:41

Kongsberg Maritime launches K-Sail wind-assist technology solution

12:13

HD Hyundai presents decarbonization strategy at Nor-Shipping 2025

11:51

GTT receives DNV approval for 1 Barg membrane LNG fuel tank design

11:12

Lloyd’s Register grants AiP to MOL and Samsung Heavy Industries for SOFC-integrated LNG carrier design

10:34

Amsterdam's passenger terminal now equipped with shore power for cruise ships

10:23

Hamburg Port Authority and Ocean Network Express sign shore power agreement for container ships

09:46

AD Ports Group opens Georgia’s first bonded intermodal terminal

2025 June 3

18:07

WinGD launches global service to expand engine lifecycle support

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news