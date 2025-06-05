Hamburg’s HHLA strengthens European rail links with investment in Ukraine’s Batiovo Terminal

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) has announced the acquisition of a 60% stake in Eurobridge Intermodal Terminal LLC, located in Batiovo, western Ukraine, according to HHLA's release.

The terminal will operate under the name “HHLA Eurobridge Batiovo” as a joint venture between HHLA International GmbH and Ukrainian investment firm Fortior Capital LLC.

The transaction is pending approval from Ukrainian competition authorities.

Angela Titzrath, CEO of HHLA, stated: “HHLA has been active in Ukraine for over 20 years – we are committed to strengthening and purposefully expanding this engagement. Ukraine is and remains an important growth market with great potential for intermodal freight transport. Especially in challenging times, an efficient and reliable infrastructure is of central importance. The aim is to create a strong intermodal corridor between the EU and Ukraine, thereby contributing to economic integration – building bridges, as the name Eurobridge aptly describes.”

Philip Sweens, Managing Director of HHLA International GmbH, added: “The Eurobridge Terminal is currently undergoing extensive modernisation – a bulk cargo terminal is being transformed into an intermodal hub for container transport. Container operations are scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2025. At the same time, we are expanding our service portfolio to offer customers comprehensive, efficient and sustainable logistics solutions.”

Peter Kiss, CEO of METRANS, HHLA’s rail subsidiary, commented: “With our Europe-wide rail network and experience from operating 20 terminals, we are making a significant contribution to integrating the Eurobridge Terminal into the European logistics network. By connecting the terminal to the METRANS network, we will be able to offer our customers even more attractive transport solutions to Ukraine in the future.”

The HHLA Eurobridge Batiovo terminal is strategically situated near the EU border, intersecting several international railway corridors. It features both standard gauge (1,435 mm) and broad gauge (1,520 mm) tracks, facilitating seamless integration between European and Ukrainian logistics networks.

The initial phase of expansion will enable the terminal to handle approximately 100,000 TEU annually, with capabilities for container, grain, and general cargo transshipment. Further capacity expansions are planned based on demand.

This investment complements HHLA’s existing operations in Ukraine, which include the HHLA Container Terminal Odessa and the Ukrainian Intermodal Company (UIC).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is an European logistics company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, HHLA specializes in port operations, intermodal transport, and logistics services. It operates container terminals in Hamburg, Odessa, Tallinn, and Trieste, and manages a comprehensive European rail network through its subsidiary METRANS.