  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. UECC adds eco-friendly car carrier to strengthen European shortsea network

2025 June 5   13:58

shipping

UECC adds eco-friendly car carrier to strengthen European shortsea network

United European Car Carriers (UECC) has expanded its fleet by incorporating the dual-fuel LNG-powered Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) Blue Heritage, according to the company's release.

This addition aims to increase sailing frequency and cargo capacity on the company's North-South European trading network, which now includes a new port call in Yarimca, Turkey.  

"We are expanding our fleet with operation of an additional eco-friendly Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) that will enhance cargo-carrying capacity and flexibility for our clients on this major route, while further reducing the carbon footprint of their logistics," stated UECC COO Per Christian Mørk.  

The Blue Heritage is a 200-meter-long vessel with a capacity of 7,000 Car Equivalent Units (CEUs) across 12 decks, four of which are hoistable and suitable for High & Heavy (H&H) cargoes.

It is a sister ship to the Blue Aspire, previously integrated into UECC's operations. Both vessels are equipped with dual-fuel LNG engines capable of running on liquefied biomethane (LBM), offering potential for significant emissions reductions.  

The inclusion of the Blue Heritage increases the number of UECC vessels on the North-South route to seven, enabling a sailing frequency of every 4.5 days from Turkey to Northern Europe.

This route now encompasses 12 ports, including Flushing, Zeebrugge, Cuxhaven, Vigo, Yarimca, Efesan, Autoport, Portbury, Sagunto, Livorno, Piraeus, and back to Flushing.  

UECC's Sail for Change initiative, supported by automotive manufacturers Toyota, Ford, and JLR, has demonstrated the environmental benefits of using LBM.

The program contributed to a reduction of 107,000 tonnes in well-to-wake CO₂ emissions last year, marking a 70% increase compared to 2023.  

"Our North-South service is the largest loop we operate and as such absorbs also the largest number of vessels. By adding capacity, this enables us to add ports in co-operation with our customers to tailor-make services," Mørk explained.  

United European Car Carriers (UECC), founded in 1990 and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, is a leading provider of sustainable short sea Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) transportation in Europe. The company operates a fleet of Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs) across a pan-European service network, offering door-to-door supply chain solutions and managing several vehicle terminals in major European ports. UECC is jointly owned by Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) and Wallenius Lines.

Topics:

RORO

UECC

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Babcock awarded £114 mln contract for UK's first nuclear submarine defueling in over 20 years

17:04

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Elomatic sign framework agreement for maritime engineering collaboration

16:46

COSCO SHIPPING launches weekly BRICS Express service to East Coast of South America

16:31

Ocean Network Express selects Wärtsilä's Fit4Power for ONE Maestro engine upgrade

15:58

Hanseatic Global Terminals orders 14 hybrid straddle carriers for Le Havre Terminal

15:07

Kongsberg Maritime and GRSE сollaborate on India's first indigenous polar research vessel

14:42

AD Ports Group, Masdar, Advario, and CMA CGM collaborate on E-methanol bunkering facility in UAE

14:13

Hamburg’s HHLA strengthens European rail links with investment in Ukraine’s Batiovo Terminal

13:24

HMCS Calgary delivered back to Royal Canadian Navy following extensive refit at Seaspan Victoria Shipyards

12:53

Fincantieri initiates construction of Oceania Sonata for Oceania Cruises

12:23

GTT unveils its Slim cargo containment systems optimised for ethane transport and approved by Bureau Veritas

11:45

Carbon Clean and MODEC partner to scale CycloneCC Carbon Capture technology on offshore FPSOs

11:19

Singapore's MPA partners with NYK and MTI for autonomous vessel testing

10:52

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 23, 2025

2025 June 4

17:12

Alfa Laval wins order for world’s first marine boiler system for ammonia waste incineration

16:45

A.P. Moller - Maersk сompletes delivery of first series of large dual-fuel methanol container vessels with Axel Maersk

16:13

Demand for propeller retrofits surges four-fold, but adoption remains limited

15:50

Korean Register and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign MOU for VLEC project

15:24

CCC Underwater Engineering S.A.L. acquires New Saab Seaeye Panther XTP ROV

14:40

Megamas Resources signs contract with Ulstein Design & Solutions AS for fibre-optic cable-laying vessel design

13:52

Auramarine unveils inline device for monitoring water levels in methanol fuel

13:22

Wärtsilä's Fit4Power retrofit to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions on ONE Maestro containership

12:41

Kongsberg Maritime launches K-Sail wind-assist technology solution

12:13

HD Hyundai presents decarbonization strategy at Nor-Shipping 2025

11:51

GTT receives DNV approval for 1 Barg membrane LNG fuel tank design

11:12

Lloyd’s Register grants AiP to MOL and Samsung Heavy Industries for SOFC-integrated LNG carrier design

10:34

Amsterdam's passenger terminal now equipped with shore power for cruise ships

10:23

Hamburg Port Authority and Ocean Network Express sign shore power agreement for container ships

09:46

AD Ports Group opens Georgia’s first bonded intermodal terminal

2025 June 3

18:07

WinGD launches global service to expand engine lifecycle support

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news