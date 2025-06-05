UECC adds eco-friendly car carrier to strengthen European shortsea network

United European Car Carriers (UECC) has expanded its fleet by incorporating the dual-fuel LNG-powered Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) Blue Heritage, according to the company's release.

This addition aims to increase sailing frequency and cargo capacity on the company's North-South European trading network, which now includes a new port call in Yarimca, Turkey.

"We are expanding our fleet with operation of an additional eco-friendly Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) that will enhance cargo-carrying capacity and flexibility for our clients on this major route, while further reducing the carbon footprint of their logistics," stated UECC COO Per Christian Mørk.

The Blue Heritage is a 200-meter-long vessel with a capacity of 7,000 Car Equivalent Units (CEUs) across 12 decks, four of which are hoistable and suitable for High & Heavy (H&H) cargoes.

It is a sister ship to the Blue Aspire, previously integrated into UECC's operations. Both vessels are equipped with dual-fuel LNG engines capable of running on liquefied biomethane (LBM), offering potential for significant emissions reductions.

The inclusion of the Blue Heritage increases the number of UECC vessels on the North-South route to seven, enabling a sailing frequency of every 4.5 days from Turkey to Northern Europe.

This route now encompasses 12 ports, including Flushing, Zeebrugge, Cuxhaven, Vigo, Yarimca, Efesan, Autoport, Portbury, Sagunto, Livorno, Piraeus, and back to Flushing.

UECC's Sail for Change initiative, supported by automotive manufacturers Toyota, Ford, and JLR, has demonstrated the environmental benefits of using LBM.

The program contributed to a reduction of 107,000 tonnes in well-to-wake CO₂ emissions last year, marking a 70% increase compared to 2023.

"Our North-South service is the largest loop we operate and as such absorbs also the largest number of vessels. By adding capacity, this enables us to add ports in co-operation with our customers to tailor-make services," Mørk explained.

United European Car Carriers (UECC), founded in 1990 and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, is a leading provider of sustainable short sea Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) transportation in Europe. The company operates a fleet of Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs) across a pan-European service network, offering door-to-door supply chain solutions and managing several vehicle terminals in major European ports. UECC is jointly owned by Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) and Wallenius Lines.