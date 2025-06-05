  1. Home
2025 June 5   14:42

AD Ports Group, Masdar, Advario, and CMA CGM collaborate on E-methanol bunkering facility in UAE

AD Ports Group, Masdar, Advario, and the CMA CGM Group signed a collaboration agreement to assess the feasibility of developing an e-methanol bunkering and export facility at Khalifa Port and Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), according to the company's release.

The proposed project aims to establish infrastructure that connects commercial e-methanol production with key off-takers, such as CMA CGM, to support the decarbonization of the global shipping industry.  

The agreement reinforces the UAE-France strategic partnership and aligns with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 strategy.  

Saif Al Mazrouei, CEO of the Ports Cluster at AD Ports Group, stated: "The signing of this agreement marks an important milestone in our journey towards creating a more sustainable and environmentally responsible maritime industry. The development of an e-methanol bunkering and export facility in Khalifa Port will not only support the growth of the shipping industry, but also contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions and the promotion of clean energy sources. We are proud of this partnership with distinguished corporations, and are confident to make a positive impact on the environment and the economy."  

Dr. Faye Al Hersh, Head of Green Hydrogen Business Development (UAE) at Masdar, commented: "Green hydrogen and its derivatives, such as e-methanol, are pivotal in decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors like shipping, helping drive the global shift toward net zero. With over 80 percent of global trade transported by sea, fostering strategic partnerships is essential to establishing robust green hydrogen value chains and ensuring a more sustainable maritime industry. E-methanol has the potential to revolutionise the shipping sector by offering a viable pathway to significantly cut emissions. By collaborating with AD Ports Group, Advario and CMA CGM, we are strengthening the UAE’s position as a leader in sustainable innovation and making meaningful strides towards a cleaner, greener future."  

Bas Verkooijen, CEO of Advario, said: "At Advario, we are committed to supporting the energy transition through innovation and collaboration. We are pleased to be partnering with Masdar, AD Ports Group, and CMA CGM to assess the feasibility of developing innovative solutions that will drive long-term, sustainable progress for the maritime industry. This partnership not only strengthens our position in the UAE's chemicals and new energy sectors, but it also underlines our commitment to working alongside our customers and partners to accelerate the decarbonisation of critical industries."  

Christine Cabau Woehrel, Executive Vice President for Assets and Operations at CMA CGM Group, noted: "At CMA CGM, we are accelerating the decarbonation of shipping by investing in low-carbon solutions, with a fleet of more than 153 vessels capable of using low-carbon energies and synthetic fuels such as e-methanol operational by 2029. This collaboration marks a key milestone in developing the necessary infrastructure to scale up sustainable fuels, which are strategic for our industry's energy transition."  

This collaboration follows a 2023 Memorandum of Understanding between AD Ports Group and Masdar to explore a green hydrogen hub within KEZAD.

Additionally, Masdar and CMA CGM signed a strategic supply partnership to assess the long-term provision of green maritime fuels for CMA CGM's fleet.  

The agreement aligns with the Abu Dhabi Low Carbon Hydrogen Policy and the UAE’s National Hydrogen Strategy, targeting local hydrogen production scaling to 1.4 million tonnes per annum by 2031 and 15 million tonnes per annum by 2050. 

AD Ports Group, formerly known as Abu Dhabi Ports Company, is the exclusive developer and regulator of ports and related infrastructure in Abu Dhabi. Established in 2006, the company operates ports, industrial zones, and logistics services, including the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD). 

Masdar, also known as Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, is a leading renewable energy company based in the UAE. It focuses on advancing clean energy solutions, including solar, wind, and green hydrogen projects, both domestically and internationally. 

Advario is a global provider of storage and logistics solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, gases, and fuels.

CMA CGM Group is a French multinational shipping and logistics company. It operates a fleet of vessels and provides comprehensive transport and logistics solutions globally.

