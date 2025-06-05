Kongsberg Maritime and GRSE сollaborate on India's first indigenous polar research vessel

Kongsberg Maritime entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) at the Nor-Shipping 2025 event in Oslo, according to the company's release.

This agreement initiates a collaborative effort to explore the design of India's first indigenous polar research vessel.

The MoU aligns with India's strategic objective to enhance its polar research capabilities and scientific presence in the Arctic and Antarctic regions.

Kongsberg Maritime brings extensive experience in ship design, including the delivery of complex polar research vessels for countries such as the United Kingdom and Norway.

Their integrated approach combines advanced propulsion, automation, and mission-critical systems tailored for operations in extreme polar environments and heavy ice conditions.

Annette Holte, Country Manager - India at Kongsberg Maritime, stated, "This collaboration reflects the trust placed in Kongsberg Maritime’s capabilities and our long-standing commitment to supporting scientific exploration in the world’s most challenging environments."

The proposed vessel is intended to support various scientific missions, including climate research, oceanography, and polar logistics. It will incorporate Kongsberg Maritime’s integrated technologies to ensure safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible operations in polar regions.

The MoU was signed at Nor-Shipping 2025, where Kongsberg Maritime showcased its latest innovations under the theme "Technologies for Sustainable Oceans."

Kongsberg Maritime is a division of the Norwegian technology group Kongsberg Gruppen, Kongsberg Maritime specializes in providing advanced maritime automation, navigation, and control systems.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), based in Kolkata, India, is a shipbuilding company under the Ministry of Defence. It has constructed a wide range of vessels for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, including frigates, corvettes, and patrol vessels.