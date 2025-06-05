Hanseatic Global Terminals orders 14 hybrid straddle carriers for Le Havre Terminal

Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT), Compagnie Nouvelle de Manutentions Portuaires Le Havre (CNMP LH), and Kalmar have signed an agreement for the supply of 14 hybrid straddle carriers to CNMP LH at the Port of Le Havre, France, according to the company's release.

The delivery of the equipment is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026.

This marks the first investment in the terminal following HGT's acquisition of a 60% stake in CNMP LH in March 2025.

The new hybrid straddle carriers aim to reduce local emissions, fuel consumption, and noise levels, while improving operator comfort.

Dheeraj Bhatia, CEO of HGT, stated: “As we further strengthen our position in France, we will continue to improve operations with state-of-the-art equipment and vessels. Building on our recently acquired majority stake in CNMP LH and our commitment to invest in the terminal, this order plays a significant role in further optimizing operations while simultaneously preparing for significantly more volume and throughput. We are continuing to expand our terminal operations, thereby paving the way for targeted investments to enhance efficiency.”

Damien Cols, Director Global Customers at Kalmar, commented: “Our four-decade relationship with CNMP LH has been fruitful and beneficial for both parties and is firmly rooted in mutual trust and respect. We are delighted that Hanseatic Global Terminals HGT has chosen our proven, eco-efficient hybrid straddle carrier technology to support their vision for CNMP LH as they seek to expand the terminal’s operations and strengthen its competitive position in the French market.”

Le Havre is among Europe's top ten ports, with an annual container throughput of 3 million TEU and strong hinterland connections to Paris, including rail links.

Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hapag-Lloyd, headquartered in Rotterdam. HGT manages stakes in 21 port terminals and logistics services across 11 countries and five continents. Its operations include SAAM Terminals in Latin America and the U.S., as well as a major presence in India through J M Baxi. HGT aims to expand its terminal network to over 30 sites by 2030.

Compagnie Nouvelle de Manutentions Portuaires Le Havre (CNMP LH) operates the Atlantique container terminal at the Port of Le Havre. The terminal handles approximately 400,000 TEU annually and benefits from strategic rail and road connectivity to major hubs including Paris.

Kalmar is a global provider of cargo handling solutions and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry.