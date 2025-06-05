Ocean Network Express selects Wärtsilä's Fit4Power for ONE Maestro engine upgrade

Wärtsilä Corporation will supply a conversion package featuring its Fit4Power radical derating solution for the containership 'ONE Maestro', according to the company's release.

The solution optimizes the ship’s engine power output, reducing fuel consumption by approximately 13% and lowering emissions.

The conversion is also expected to extend the vessel's operational life.

The ship is owned by Ocean Network Express (ONE) and managed by ONESEA Solutions Pte Ltd.

The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q1 2025.

The MV ONE Maestro is a 6,700 TEU containership designed for speeds up to 27 knots. Currently operating at reduced speeds to comply with regulations like the IMO’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), the vessel's performance will be further enhanced by Wärtsilä’s Fit4Power solution.

Technical adjustments, such as reduced bore size, are expected to improve engine efficiency and extend the ship’s CII compliance by approximately four years. Annual CO₂ savings are estimated at around 4,000 tons, with reduced cylinder lubrication oil consumption.

The conversion package includes two new turbochargers and Wärtsilä’s Intelligent Combustion Control (ICC) system. Integrated technologies will be supported via Wärtsilä’s Data Collection Unit (WDCU), enabling cloud-based services and remote monitoring to optimize operability, fuel economy, and maintenance.

The package also features Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight, a digital predictive maintenance service, and remote operational support.

Equipment delivery is scheduled for June 2025.

Since its commercial launch in Spring 2023, Wärtsilä has retrofitted 17 vessels with the Fit4Power solution, with several more planned for delivery.

Wärtsilä Corporation is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. In 2024, Wärtsilä’s net sales totaled EUR 6.4 billion.

Ocean Network Express (ONE) is a major global container shipping company headquartered in Singapore. ONE operates a fleet of over 200 vessels.