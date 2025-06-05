COSCO SHIPPING launches weekly BRICS Express service to East Coast of South America

On May 26, the 62,000-dwt multi-purpose pulp carrier COSCO SHIPPING Changqing departed Nansha Port in Guangzhou, marking the inaugural voyage of COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers’ weekly BRICS Express service to the eastern coast of South America, according to the company's release.

The vessel, loaded with 660 new energy vehicles and containerized cargo, is scheduled to arrive at the Port of Victoria in Brazil within approximately 30 days.

The service maintains features of its predecessors to southeastern Africa, focusing on rapid turnaround and punctuality while emphasizing efficiency, stability, and environmental sustainability. Utilizing the capacity advantages of multi-purpose pulp carriers, the route aims to meet urgent shipping demands along South America’s eastern coast and strengthen bilateral trade between China and the region.

COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carrier has committed over 40 large multi-purpose pulp carriers to the weekly service, operating on a fixed schedule between Chinese and Brazilian ports.

This guarantees delivery to major South American east coast ports within 30 days, providing clients with consistent and reliable logistics solutions.

The BRICS Express service is expected to enhance economic and commercial relations between China and countries on South America’s eastern coast, signaling renewed momentum in China-Latin America trade.