Babcock awarded £114 mln contract for UK's first nuclear submarine defueling in over 20 years

Babcock International Group has secured a £114 million, three-year contract from the UK Ministry of Defence to prepare for the first nuclear defueling of a decommissioned Trafalgar Class submarine in over two decades, according to the company's release.

The defueling operations are scheduled to commence in 2026 at Babcock's Devonport facility in Plymouth, as part of the UK's Submarine Dismantling Project.

The contract involves collaboration with the Defence Nuclear Enterprise (DNE) and industry partners to prepare for the defueling of four decommissioned submarines.

Defueling is a prerequisite for the full dismantling process.

The operations will run concurrently with a significant infrastructure development program at Devonport, aimed at enhancing facilities to support the operational submarine program.

Maria Eagle MP, Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry, stated: “This contract enables the first nuclear defueling of a British submarine in over 20 years, underlining this Government’s commitment to responsibly manage the legacy of our nuclear submarine fleet. The work at Devonport will not only ensure we meet our environmental obligations but also create more than 150 new jobs and develop crucial skills in the South West. This partnership between the Ministry of Defence and Babcock demonstrates how our defence industry continues to drive innovation and sustainability, while creating skilled jobs which contribute to our growth mission and our plan for change.”

David Lockwood, Chief Executive of Babcock, commented: “We are proud to support the UK’s submarine fleet in the defence of our nation, ensuring the vessels are safe and available for decades of Royal Navy operations, through to their secure disposal. Babcock is focused on attracting more people into the UK’s nuclear industry and the defueling operations at Devonport will create more than 150 new jobs, sharing knowledge and innovation across the wider submarine enterprise, while supporting more than 300 jobs in the wider supply chain.”

Babcock is also conducting a demonstrator project at its Rosyth facility in collaboration with the DNE’s Submarine Dismantling Project, involving the former HMS Swiftsure. This initiative aims to dismantle the submarine fully, with approximately 90% of its structure and components being reused or recycled.

Babcock International Group plc is a British aerospace, defence, and nuclear engineering services company headquartered in London. Founded in 1891, Babcock specializes in managing complex assets and infrastructure, primarily serving public sector clients, including the UK Ministry of Defence. The company operates globally, with divisions in Africa, North America, South America, Europe, and Australasia.