Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Elomatic sign framework agreement for maritime engineering collaboration

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, signed a framework agreement with Finnish engineering and consulting firm Elomatic Oy to explore business collaborations in the maritime engineering sector, according to the company's release.

The signing ceremony took place during Nor-Shipping 2025, an international maritime industry event held in Oslo, Norway.

The collaboration aims to leverage the decarbonization and digital technologies of both companies to expand and enhance maritime engineering services in the global market, with a particular focus on Japan and Europe.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, a leading industrial group spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace, and defense.

Elomatic Oy is a Finnish engineering and consulting company specializing in marine and offshore industries.