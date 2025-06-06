  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. APM Terminals Pier 400 deploys largest electric tractor fleet at Port of Los Angeles

2025 June 6   10:57

ports

APM Terminals Pier 400 deploys largest electric tractor fleet at Port of Los Angeles

APM Terminals Pier 400 in Los Angeles has introduced the port's largest fleet of electric terminal tractors (ETTs), deploying 10 fully commissioned units with an additional 10 expected by the end of July, according to the company's release.

This initiative, in collaboration with electric vehicle manufacturer Orange EV and maintenance partner Pacific Crane Maintenance Company (PCMC), aims to replace nearly 30% of the terminal's diesel tractor fleet.

To ensure workforce readiness, 21 ILWU Local 13 union mechanics employed by PCMC underwent a three-day training program in mid-May, led by Orange EV technicians, covering safety protocols, diagnostics, and routine maintenance for the new electric tractors.

This training is part of a broader initiative to prepare the workforce for the evolving technological demands of terminal operations.

The Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) plans to expand this effort by instituting an electric tractor training program at the ILWU-PMA Maintenance & Repair Training Center.

Orange EV, based in Kansas City, manufactures the HUSK-e electric terminal tractors, which have been deployed in over 300 fleets across North America, accumulating more than 22.6 million miles and 8.3 million hours of operation.

The vehicles comply with Build America, Buy America standards and are supported through a domestic service and parts supply network.

APM Terminals is a global port operating company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, and a subsidiary of Danish shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk. Founded in 2001, it manages container terminals and provides integrated cargo and inland services, operating 74 port and terminal facilities in 38 countries on five continents.

Orange EV, established in 2012 and based in Kansas City, Missouri, is a manufacturer of pure electric terminal trucks. The company pioneered the first commercially deployed 100% electric Class 8 terminal trucks in the United States. Since delivering its first terminal truck in 2015, Orange EV has deployed over 1,400 units to more than 300 fleets, accumulating over 22.6 million miles and 8.3 million hours of operation. 

Topics:

APM Terminals

Port of Los Angeles

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

13:38

Van Wijngaarden Marine Services signs LOI with Kooiman Marine Group for next-generation DP2 multi purpose vessel

13:13

BIMCO launches subcommittee to develop biofuel clause for charter parties

12:58

DNV validates bound4blue’s wind propulsion force matrix, supporting fuel savings and emissions compliance

12:20

Höegh Evi and Aker BP secure DNV approval for advanced CO₂ carrier

11:51

Lloyd’s Register, HD Hyundai Mipo, and PanOcean unveil new Ultramax bulk carrier design

11:13

GTT and HD Hyundai launch joint projects to improve LNG carrier design

2025 June 5

18:00

Babcock awarded £114 mln contract for UK's first nuclear submarine defueling in over 20 years

17:04

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Elomatic sign framework agreement for maritime engineering collaboration

16:46

COSCO SHIPPING launches weekly BRICS Express service to East Coast of South America

16:31

Ocean Network Express selects Wärtsilä's Fit4Power for ONE Maestro engine upgrade

15:58

Hanseatic Global Terminals orders 14 hybrid straddle carriers for Le Havre Terminal

15:07

Kongsberg Maritime and GRSE сollaborate on India's first indigenous polar research vessel

14:42

AD Ports Group, Masdar, Advario, and CMA CGM collaborate on E-methanol bunkering facility in UAE

14:13

Hamburg’s HHLA strengthens European rail links with investment in Ukraine’s Batiovo Terminal

13:58

UECC adds eco-friendly car carrier to strengthen European shortsea network

13:24

HMCS Calgary delivered back to Royal Canadian Navy following extensive refit at Seaspan Victoria Shipyards

12:53

Fincantieri initiates construction of Oceania Sonata for Oceania Cruises

12:23

GTT unveils its Slim cargo containment systems optimised for ethane transport and approved by Bureau Veritas

11:45

Carbon Clean and MODEC partner to scale CycloneCC Carbon Capture technology on offshore FPSOs

11:19

Singapore's MPA partners with NYK and MTI for autonomous vessel testing

10:52

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 23, 2025

2025 June 4

17:12

Alfa Laval wins order for world’s first marine boiler system for ammonia waste incineration

16:45

A.P. Moller - Maersk сompletes delivery of first series of large dual-fuel methanol container vessels with Axel Maersk

16:13

Demand for propeller retrofits surges four-fold, but adoption remains limited

15:50

Korean Register and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign MOU for VLEC project

15:24

CCC Underwater Engineering S.A.L. acquires New Saab Seaeye Panther XTP ROV

14:40

Megamas Resources signs contract with Ulstein Design & Solutions AS for fibre-optic cable-laying vessel design

13:52

Auramarine unveils inline device for monitoring water levels in methanol fuel

13:22

Wärtsilä's Fit4Power retrofit to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions on ONE Maestro containership

12:41

Kongsberg Maritime launches K-Sail wind-assist technology solution

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news