GTT and HD Hyundai launch joint projects to improve LNG carrier design

GTT and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries have initiated two joint development projects to enhance LNG carrier design, according to GTT's release.

The first project introduces a forward tank concept with a convergent trapezoidal form, utilizing GTT’s Mark III membrane system, aiming to optimize cargo capacity by better fitting the hull.

The second project focuses on an innovative flush deck liquid dome design at the interface between the membrane tank and cryogenic piping, intended to improve deck ergonomics, simplify onboard piping, and facilitate maintenance.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, stated that these projects reflect a shared ambition to design pragmatic innovations aligned with environmental, economic, and technical requirements of LNG maritime transport.

Ryu Hong-Ryeul, Head of the Technology Division at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, emphasized that the collaboration allows for innovation and refinement of vessels for optimal energy efficiency and enhanced ergonomics.

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is a French engineering company specializing in the design of cryogenic membrane containment systems used for the transportation and storage of liquefied gases, particularly LNG. With over 60 years of experience, GTT develops technologies for LNG carriers, floating terminals, onshore storage tanks, and multi-gas carriers.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding company and a subsidiary of HD Hyundai Group. It is one of the world's largest shipbuilders, constructing a wide range of vessels including LNG carriers, container ships, and oil tankers.