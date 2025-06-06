Lloyd’s Register, HD Hyundai Mipo, and PanOcean unveil new Ultramax bulk carrier design

  1. Home
Lloyd’s Register, HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., Ltd, and PanOcean have signed a Joint Development Project agreement to create a new Ultramax bulk carrier design, which was officially presented during Nor-Shipping 2025 in Lillestrøm, Norway, according to the company's release.

The new design features the accommodation block moved to the front of the ship to allow integration of various decarbonisation technologies such as fuel cells, alternative fuel engines, wind-assisted propulsion, and post-combustion carbon capture.

This layout addresses the space limitations of conventional vessels that often prevent the installation of green technologies and allows for flexibility to meet future regulatory requirements.

Sung-Gu Park, President for North East Asia at Lloyd’s Register, stated that this project demonstrates how innovation and collaboration can unlock practical and scalable solutions for sustainable shipping.  

Lloyd’s Register is a Global Engineering and technical services company focused on safety and performance in the maritime and other industries, providing classification, certification, and advisory services.

HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, part of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, is a South Korean shipbuilder specializing in bulk carriers, container ships, and tankers.

PanOcean is a South Korean shipping company operating a diverse fleet, including bulk carriers, and is involved in fleet modernization and sustainable shipping initiatives.

