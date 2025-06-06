  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Höegh Evi and Aker BP secure DNV approval for advanced CO₂ carrier

2025 June 6   12:20

shipbuilding

Höegh Evi and Aker BP secure DNV approval for advanced CO₂ carrier

Höegh Evi and Aker BP have received an Approval in Principle (AiP) from DNV for a next-generation liquefied CO₂ (LCO₂) carrier, according to Aker BP's release.

Developed in Norway by Höegh Evi, Aker BP, and Moss Maritime, the vessel is designed to transport captured CO₂ safely and cost-efficiently from European industrial emitters to offshore sequestration sites on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).  

Aker BP is evaluating opportunities for CO₂ storage on the NCS as a potential new growth opportunity and to support Europe’s decarbonization efforts.

The company currently operates two CCS licenses, Atlas and Poseidon, and is a partner on a third on the NCS.

In 2023, Aker BP and Höegh Evi entered into a collaboration agreement to provide the marine CO₂ infrastructure required to collect, aggregate, and transport CO₂ from emitters on the European continent to the NCS.  

DNV’s Approval in Principle includes a comprehensive assessment of the vessel’s design, including its onboard CO₂ conditioning module.

It is the first to be reviewed under DNV’s new CO2 RECOND class notation, developed specifically for CO₂ handling and conditioning.  

“This designation from DNV affirms the strength of our technical solution, which is key to realizing Höegh Evi and Aker BP’s unique CCS offering. Together, we can deliver a cost-efficient path to decarbonization, by connecting large-scale carbon emitters to permanent storage offshore,” said Nils Jakob Hasle, EVP Clean Energy at Höegh Evi.  

“We are excited to leverage Aker BP’s extensive upstream expertise to mature and develop CO₂ storage solutions on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. We appreciate the integrated and collaborative efforts with Höegh Evi in the development of the CCS value chain. This innovative design with designation from DNV is expected to set new benchmarks in safe, cost-efficient, and sustainable large-scale CO₂ transportation and storage,” said Ørjan Jentoft, Asset Manager for CCS at Aker BP.  

“DNV is pleased to collaborate with such a strong consortium of partners to help bring this large-scale CCS project closer to realization. This AiP demonstrates how maritime regulations with DNV’s new class rules can support the development of safe and cost-efficient solutions for CO₂ transportation and offshore injection – an essential step toward building cost-effective CCS value chains,” said Christina Saenz de Santa Maria, COO at DNV Maritime.  

The next-generation liquefied CO₂ (LCO₂) carrier is a key part of a fully integrated carbon removal option for both large and dispersed EU emitters.

By integrating CO₂ conditioning and offloading capabilities directly into the shuttle carriers, the design minimizes complexity, reduces risk of impurity co-mingling, and ensures reliable injection into offshore reservoirs.

Two approved variants of CO₂ vessels will offer total capacities of up to 50,000 m³ of liquid CO₂.

Höegh Evi and Aker BP’s CCS solution can be applied for the Aker BP-operated CO₂ storage licenses on the NCS, EXL 005 Poseidon and EXL 011 Atlas. While initially sized to handle up to 10 million tonnes of CO₂ per annum, it may be scaled to accommodate growing market demand. 

Höegh Evi is a Norwegian company specializing in clean energy solutions, including carbon capture and storage (CCS), hydrogen, and ammonia infrastructure. The company is developing floating solutions for CCS, such as Floating CO₂ Storage Units (FCSOs) and CO₂ shuttle tankers, to facilitate the collection, transportation, and permanent storage of CO₂.

Aker BP is a Norwegian oil and gas exploration and production company operating on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company is engaged in developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) solutions as part of its strategy to support the transition to a low-carbon energy future.

DNV is an international accredited registrar and classification society headquartered in Norway. The organization provides services for various industries, including maritime, oil and gas, and energy. DNV develops rules and guidelines for the safe and efficient operation of ships and offshore structures. 

Topics:

DNV

alternative fuels

Aker

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

13:38

Van Wijngaarden Marine Services signs LOI with Kooiman Marine Group for next-generation DP2 multi purpose vessel

13:13

BIMCO launches subcommittee to develop biofuel clause for charter parties

12:58

DNV validates bound4blue’s wind propulsion force matrix, supporting fuel savings and emissions compliance

11:51

Lloyd’s Register, HD Hyundai Mipo, and PanOcean unveil new Ultramax bulk carrier design

11:13

GTT and HD Hyundai launch joint projects to improve LNG carrier design

10:57

APM Terminals Pier 400 deploys largest electric tractor fleet at Port of Los Angeles

2025 June 5

18:00

Babcock awarded £114 mln contract for UK's first nuclear submarine defueling in over 20 years

17:04

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Elomatic sign framework agreement for maritime engineering collaboration

16:46

COSCO SHIPPING launches weekly BRICS Express service to East Coast of South America

16:31

Ocean Network Express selects Wärtsilä's Fit4Power for ONE Maestro engine upgrade

15:58

Hanseatic Global Terminals orders 14 hybrid straddle carriers for Le Havre Terminal

15:07

Kongsberg Maritime and GRSE сollaborate on India's first indigenous polar research vessel

14:42

AD Ports Group, Masdar, Advario, and CMA CGM collaborate on E-methanol bunkering facility in UAE

14:13

Hamburg’s HHLA strengthens European rail links with investment in Ukraine’s Batiovo Terminal

13:58

UECC adds eco-friendly car carrier to strengthen European shortsea network

13:24

HMCS Calgary delivered back to Royal Canadian Navy following extensive refit at Seaspan Victoria Shipyards

12:53

Fincantieri initiates construction of Oceania Sonata for Oceania Cruises

12:23

GTT unveils its Slim cargo containment systems optimised for ethane transport and approved by Bureau Veritas

11:45

Carbon Clean and MODEC partner to scale CycloneCC Carbon Capture technology on offshore FPSOs

11:19

Singapore's MPA partners with NYK and MTI for autonomous vessel testing

10:52

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 23, 2025

2025 June 4

17:12

Alfa Laval wins order for world’s first marine boiler system for ammonia waste incineration

16:45

A.P. Moller - Maersk сompletes delivery of first series of large dual-fuel methanol container vessels with Axel Maersk

16:13

Demand for propeller retrofits surges four-fold, but adoption remains limited

15:50

Korean Register and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign MOU for VLEC project

15:24

CCC Underwater Engineering S.A.L. acquires New Saab Seaeye Panther XTP ROV

14:40

Megamas Resources signs contract with Ulstein Design & Solutions AS for fibre-optic cable-laying vessel design

13:52

Auramarine unveils inline device for monitoring water levels in methanol fuel

13:22

Wärtsilä's Fit4Power retrofit to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions on ONE Maestro containership

12:41

Kongsberg Maritime launches K-Sail wind-assist technology solution

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news