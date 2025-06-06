Höegh Evi and Aker BP secure DNV approval for advanced CO₂ carrier

Höegh Evi and Aker BP have received an Approval in Principle (AiP) from DNV for a next-generation liquefied CO₂ (LCO₂) carrier, according to Aker BP's release.

Developed in Norway by Höegh Evi, Aker BP, and Moss Maritime, the vessel is designed to transport captured CO₂ safely and cost-efficiently from European industrial emitters to offshore sequestration sites on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

Aker BP is evaluating opportunities for CO₂ storage on the NCS as a potential new growth opportunity and to support Europe’s decarbonization efforts.

The company currently operates two CCS licenses, Atlas and Poseidon, and is a partner on a third on the NCS.

In 2023, Aker BP and Höegh Evi entered into a collaboration agreement to provide the marine CO₂ infrastructure required to collect, aggregate, and transport CO₂ from emitters on the European continent to the NCS.

DNV’s Approval in Principle includes a comprehensive assessment of the vessel’s design, including its onboard CO₂ conditioning module.

It is the first to be reviewed under DNV’s new CO2 RECOND class notation, developed specifically for CO₂ handling and conditioning.

“This designation from DNV affirms the strength of our technical solution, which is key to realizing Höegh Evi and Aker BP’s unique CCS offering. Together, we can deliver a cost-efficient path to decarbonization, by connecting large-scale carbon emitters to permanent storage offshore,” said Nils Jakob Hasle, EVP Clean Energy at Höegh Evi.

“We are excited to leverage Aker BP’s extensive upstream expertise to mature and develop CO₂ storage solutions on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. We appreciate the integrated and collaborative efforts with Höegh Evi in the development of the CCS value chain. This innovative design with designation from DNV is expected to set new benchmarks in safe, cost-efficient, and sustainable large-scale CO₂ transportation and storage,” said Ørjan Jentoft, Asset Manager for CCS at Aker BP.

“DNV is pleased to collaborate with such a strong consortium of partners to help bring this large-scale CCS project closer to realization. This AiP demonstrates how maritime regulations with DNV’s new class rules can support the development of safe and cost-efficient solutions for CO₂ transportation and offshore injection – an essential step toward building cost-effective CCS value chains,” said Christina Saenz de Santa Maria, COO at DNV Maritime.

The next-generation liquefied CO₂ (LCO₂) carrier is a key part of a fully integrated carbon removal option for both large and dispersed EU emitters.

By integrating CO₂ conditioning and offloading capabilities directly into the shuttle carriers, the design minimizes complexity, reduces risk of impurity co-mingling, and ensures reliable injection into offshore reservoirs.

Two approved variants of CO₂ vessels will offer total capacities of up to 50,000 m³ of liquid CO₂.

Höegh Evi and Aker BP’s CCS solution can be applied for the Aker BP-operated CO₂ storage licenses on the NCS, EXL 005 Poseidon and EXL 011 Atlas. While initially sized to handle up to 10 million tonnes of CO₂ per annum, it may be scaled to accommodate growing market demand.

Höegh Evi is a Norwegian company specializing in clean energy solutions, including carbon capture and storage (CCS), hydrogen, and ammonia infrastructure. The company is developing floating solutions for CCS, such as Floating CO₂ Storage Units (FCSOs) and CO₂ shuttle tankers, to facilitate the collection, transportation, and permanent storage of CO₂.

Aker BP is a Norwegian oil and gas exploration and production company operating on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company is engaged in developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) solutions as part of its strategy to support the transition to a low-carbon energy future.

DNV is an international accredited registrar and classification society headquartered in Norway. The organization provides services for various industries, including maritime, oil and gas, and energy. DNV develops rules and guidelines for the safe and efficient operation of ships and offshore structures.