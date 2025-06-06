DNV validates bound4blue’s wind propulsion force matrix, supporting fuel savings and emissions compliance

bound4blue has secured validation from DNV for its ‘wind propulsion system force matrix’ methodology, a calculation tool designed to evaluate the performance of its eSAIL® autonomous suction sails, according to the company's release.

This certification provides shipowners, designers, and shipyards with a reliable and regulation-ready method to estimate fuel savings, emissions reductions, and return on investment, supporting compliance with frameworks such as EEDI, EEXI, and FuelEU Maritime.

The methodology combines data from wind tunnel tests, CFD simulations, and flow models to quantify thrust under diverse sailing conditions.

David Ferrer, CTO and Co-founder of bound4blue, noted that the validation confirms the accuracy of their performance assessments and simplifies stakeholder decision-making.

The eSAIL® systems have been adopted by companies including Maersk Tankers, Marflet Marine, Klaveness Combination Carriers, Odfjell, Eastern Pacific Shipping, and Louis Dreyfus Company.

Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, COO of DNV Maritime, emphasized the importance of credible and transparent performance claims to accelerate adoption of greener technologies.

The wind propulsion solution benefits from regulatory incentives such as the Wind Reward Factor under FuelEU Maritime, which relaxes compliance targets for vessels using wind power.

bound4blue’s systems have a payback period under five years and are suitable for newbuilds and retrofits across multiple vessel types.

bound4blue is a Spanish company founded in 2014 specializing in automated wind-assisted propulsion systems for ships. Their flagship product, eSAIL®, is an autonomous suction sail designed to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

DNV is a Norwegian independent classification society and risk management expert, providing quality assurance and advisory services across maritime, energy, and other industries.

Odfjell is a Norway-based global leader in seaborne transportation and storage of chemicals and specialty bulk liquids. It operates about 70 advanced chemical tankers and several tank terminals worldwide, with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability in maritime operations.