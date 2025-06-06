Van Wijngaarden Marine Services signs LOI with Kooiman Marine Group for next-generation DP2 multi purpose vessel

Van Wijngaarden Marine Services has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Kooiman Marine Group for the design and construction of a next-generation DP2 Multi Purpose Vessel (MPV) 4716, according to the company's release.

The vessel will be built to meet IMO Tier III emissions and Ultra Low Emission Vessel (ULEV) standards, featuring a diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system that balances efficiency and environmental responsibility.

The new vessel measures 47.00 meters in length, 16.00 meters in beam, and has a draft of 2.60 meters.

It is classed as DP2 and equipped with hybrid diesel-electric propulsion. Deck equipment includes two deck cranes with a 17-ton capacity at 21 meters outreach and a tow/AH winch capable of 50/220 ton pull and 250/250 ton hold.

Accommodation consists of 27 crew members housed in 13 single and 7 double cabins.

The vessel is designed for flexibility in shallow waters, anchor handling, subsea work, and support for offshore and renewable energy projects.

Its modern accommodations cater to extended missions, focusing on crew comfort and operational efficiency.

Kooiman Marine Group is responsible for the design, construction, and delivery of the vessel at their shipyard in the Netherlands, ensuring a fully Dutch-built product. The design complies with the latest offshore standards and is optimized for minimal energy consumption.

Van Wijngaarden Marine Services is a maritime company focused on innovation and sustainability, operating a versatile fleet to meet diverse global maritime needs.