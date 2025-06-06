RINA grants AiP for dual-fuel LNG/hydrogen-powered Ultramax bulker design by Almi Marine and SDARI

RINA has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) for a new Ultramax bulker design developed by SDARI (Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute) in collaboration with Almi Marine Management S.A, according to the company's release.

This announcement was made at Nor-Shipping on June 6, 2025.

The vessel is based on SDARI’s latest-generation Green Dolphin 64 platform and features dual-fuel LNG/hydrogen-powered propulsion, incorporating hybrid propulsion and advanced energy efficiency technologies.

The AiP acknowledges the design's integration of battery-assisted electric propulsion, wind-assisted systems, and a hydrogen-reforming solution that eliminates the challenges associated with liquid hydrogen storage and supply.

RINA verified that the design meets applicable safety and environmental protection standards.

The design aims to enhance cargo capacity while reducing fuel consumption through its modern hull design.

Hybrid-electric propulsion is intended to improve adaptability to future innovations, and wind-assisted propulsion contributes to energy efficiency.

Onboard hydrogen production is designed to provide a path to decarbonization without the technical challenges of supply and storage, thereby improving the ship’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) and optimizing its pathway to GHG Fuel Intensity (GFI) compliance.

This approach facilitates a transition toward net-zero GHG emissions by 2050 through the progressive transformation of LNG into hydrogen onboard.

The design is structured to meet current regulatory requirements and offers flexibility for the integration of future solutions.

RINA is an Italian inspection, certification, ship classification, and consulting engineering company. It provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Infrastructure & Mobility, Certification, Industry, and Real Estate sectors. As of 2024, RINA reported revenues of €915 million, employed 6,200 people, and operated 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide.

Almi Marine Management S.A. is a Greek shipping company specializing in the management of a fleet of modern bulk carriers and tankers. The company focuses on implementing advanced technologies and sustainable practices in maritime operations.

SDARI (Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute) is a Chinese ship design institute that specializes in the development of various types of merchant vessels.