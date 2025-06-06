LR signs strategic cooperation framework agreement with China Cruises

Lloyd’s Register (LR) and China Cruises have signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement to collaborate on cruise safety, technology research and development, green transition, and digitalisation, according to the company's release.

The agreement builds upon LR's classification services for Adora Magic City, China's first domestically built large luxury cruise ship.

LR holds over 40% market share in the global fleet of operating and newly built large cruise ships and has maintained a leading position in the industry for nearly two decades.

LR operates four Cruise Centres of Expertise in China, the UK, Italy, and the US, with a global team of over 220 dedicated cruise surveyors providing technical support throughout the design, construction, operation, and management phases.

Francesco Ruisi, VP Global Passenger Ship Segment Director at LR, stated: "By drawing on LR’s global experience and technical expertise in the cruise sector, we aim to support China’s independent development and construction of large cruise ships. We will contribute to the integrated growth of the cruise industry supply chain, and play an active role in helping China’s cruise sector advance toward high-end global positioning with a firm commitment to green and sustainable development."

Li Ming, General Manager of China Cruises and Chairman of Adora Cruise, commented: "We are pleased to establish a strategic partnership with Lloyd’s Register. This collaboration will further strengthen our technical capabilities and international operations, while fostering deeper cooperation in cruise safety, sustainability, and technological innovation."

Lloyd’s Register is a global professional services company specializing in engineering and technology for the maritime industry. LR provides classification, compliance, and consultancy services to enhance the safety and performance of ships and offshore structures.

China Cruises is a cruise operator focused on developing China's domestic cruise industry. Adora Cruise is a subsidiary of China Cruises, responsible for operating cruise ships, including the Adora Magic City.