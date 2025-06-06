Allseas launches five-year plan for offshore small modular nuclear reactors

Allseas has announced a five-year plan to design, develop, and deploy Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) tailored for integration into offshore vessels and for onshore industrial use.

Leveraging 40 years of offshore engineering experience, the company aims to provide zero-emission, stable, and scalable power solutions to maritime and industrial sectors.

Allseas selected High-temperature gas-cooled reactors (HTGRs) in the 25 MWe range for their inherent safety and passive cooling features.

The reactors utilize TRISO fuel particles, which contain uranium oxide cores encapsulated by ceramic layers to securely contain fission products under extreme conditions.

The reactors automatically regulate temperature and shut down safely without external intervention if necessary.

The plan includes collaboration with several partners, including Delft University of Technology, NRG PALLAS, Lloyd’s Register, TNO, and the Royal Association of Netherlands Shipowners (KVNR).

Regulatory consultations will involve the Dutch Authority for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection (ANVS), the International Maritime Organization (IMO), and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Production is planned to start by 2030, initially targeting onshore deployment, with offshore applications to follow pending regulatory approval.

Allseas aims to reduce emissions by 30% by 2030 and achieve net-zero operations by 2050.

Stephanie Heerema, Project Manager Nuclear Developments at Allseas, said, “Nuclear is the next frontier, and Allseas is leading the way to deliver safe, clean and reliable offshore and onshore energy.”

Allseas is a global leader in offshore engineering and construction, specializing in subsea pipeline installation, platform removal, and pipelay operations. Founded in 1985, the company is family-owned and has developed advanced maritime solutions over four decades.