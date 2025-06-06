  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Allseas launches five-year plan for offshore small modular nuclear reactors

2025 June 6   16:45

offshore

Allseas launches five-year plan for offshore small modular nuclear reactors

Allseas has announced a five-year plan to design, develop, and deploy Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) tailored for integration into offshore vessels and for onshore industrial use.

Leveraging 40 years of offshore engineering experience, the company aims to provide zero-emission, stable, and scalable power solutions to maritime and industrial sectors.  

Allseas selected High-temperature gas-cooled reactors (HTGRs) in the 25 MWe range for their inherent safety and passive cooling features.

The reactors utilize TRISO fuel particles, which contain uranium oxide cores encapsulated by ceramic layers to securely contain fission products under extreme conditions.

The reactors automatically regulate temperature and shut down safely without external intervention if necessary.  

The plan includes collaboration with several partners, including Delft University of Technology, NRG PALLAS, Lloyd’s Register, TNO, and the Royal Association of Netherlands Shipowners (KVNR).

Regulatory consultations will involve the Dutch Authority for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection (ANVS), the International Maritime Organization (IMO), and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).  

Production is planned to start by 2030, initially targeting onshore deployment, with offshore applications to follow pending regulatory approval.

Allseas aims to reduce emissions by 30% by 2030 and achieve net-zero operations by 2050.  

Stephanie Heerema, Project Manager Nuclear Developments at Allseas, said, “Nuclear is the next frontier, and Allseas is leading the way to deliver safe, clean and reliable offshore and onshore energy.”

Allseas is a global leader in offshore engineering and construction, specializing in subsea pipeline installation, platform removal, and pipelay operations. Founded in 1985, the company is family-owned and has developed advanced maritime solutions over four decades.

Topics:

offshore

nuclear

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

UK major ports report 5% increase in freight tonnage in Q1 2025

17:10

EU institutions reach deal to strengthen measures against unsustainable fishing by non-EU countries

16:23

LR signs strategic cooperation framework agreement with China Cruises

15:59

RINA grants AiP for dual-fuel LNG/hydrogen-powered Ultramax bulker design by Almi Marine and SDARI

14:24

Shipping industry faces sharp decline in new vessel orders through 2025 - Drewry

13:38

Van Wijngaarden Marine Services signs LOI with Kooiman Marine Group for next-generation DP2 multi purpose vessel

13:13

BIMCO launches subcommittee to develop biofuel clause for charter parties

12:58

DNV validates bound4blue’s wind propulsion force matrix, supporting fuel savings and emissions compliance

12:20

Höegh Evi and Aker BP secure DNV approval for advanced CO₂ carrier

11:51

Lloyd’s Register, HD Hyundai Mipo, and PanOcean unveil new Ultramax bulk carrier design

11:13

GTT and HD Hyundai launch joint projects to improve LNG carrier design

10:57

APM Terminals Pier 400 deploys largest electric tractor fleet at Port of Los Angeles

2025 June 5

18:00

Babcock awarded £114 mln contract for UK's first nuclear submarine defueling in over 20 years

17:04

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Elomatic sign framework agreement for maritime engineering collaboration

16:46

COSCO SHIPPING launches weekly BRICS Express service to East Coast of South America

16:31

Ocean Network Express selects Wärtsilä's Fit4Power for ONE Maestro engine upgrade

15:58

Hanseatic Global Terminals orders 14 hybrid straddle carriers for Le Havre Terminal

15:07

Kongsberg Maritime and GRSE сollaborate on India's first indigenous polar research vessel

14:42

AD Ports Group, Masdar, Advario, and CMA CGM collaborate on E-methanol bunkering facility in UAE

14:13

Hamburg’s HHLA strengthens European rail links with investment in Ukraine’s Batiovo Terminal

13:58

UECC adds eco-friendly car carrier to strengthen European shortsea network

13:24

HMCS Calgary delivered back to Royal Canadian Navy following extensive refit at Seaspan Victoria Shipyards

12:53

Fincantieri initiates construction of Oceania Sonata for Oceania Cruises

12:23

GTT unveils its Slim cargo containment systems optimised for ethane transport and approved by Bureau Veritas

11:45

Carbon Clean and MODEC partner to scale CycloneCC Carbon Capture technology on offshore FPSOs

11:19

Singapore's MPA partners with NYK and MTI for autonomous vessel testing

10:52

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 23, 2025

2025 June 4

17:12

Alfa Laval wins order for world’s first marine boiler system for ammonia waste incineration

16:45

A.P. Moller - Maersk сompletes delivery of first series of large dual-fuel methanol container vessels with Axel Maersk

16:13

Demand for propeller retrofits surges four-fold, but adoption remains limited

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news