EU institutions reach deal to strengthen measures against unsustainable fishing by non-EU countries

According to a press release from the Council of the European Union, the Council and the European Parliament have reached a provisional agreement on updated rules to address non-sustainable fishing practices allowed by non-EU countries affecting shared fish stocks.

The revised regulation aims to safeguard the long-term sustainability of these stocks, ensure fair competition for European fishers, and protect EU fishing interests.

Jacek Czerniak, Polish State Secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development, commented, "Today's agreement gives us stronger tools to tackle non-sustainable fishing practices allowed by third countries and to encourage responsible fishing. Our message is clear: we are determined to safeguard the long-term sustainability of shared fish stocks and protect European fishers from unfair competition."

The revision clarifies the process for identifying countries that permit non-sustainable fishing and the circumstances under which the EU may impose sanctions, such as import bans.

It defines what constitutes "failure to cooperate," including refusal to consult relevant countries and failure to implement necessary control measures.

The regulation also addresses situations where third countries impose quotas or discriminatory measures harming shared stocks.

It extends the application of these measures to cases requiring international cooperation, including those under regional fisheries management organizations (RFMOs).

Enhanced cooperation mechanisms are also introduced to maintain dialogue with third countries before and after the EU takes action, with a 90-day deadline set for third countries to respond to EU notifications.

The provisional agreement now awaits formal confirmation by both the Council and the European Parliament before adoption.

The Council of the European Union represents the governments of EU member states. It negotiates and adopts EU laws together with the European Parliament and coordinates policies across member states.

The European Parliament is the directly elected parliamentary institution of the European Union. It shares legislative powers with the Council and represents EU citizens, overseeing legislation, budgets, and EU policy.