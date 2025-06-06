UK major ports report 5% increase in freight tonnage in Q1 2025

The UK Department for Transport released the latest quarterly port freight statistics covering January to March 2025.

According to the report, total freight tonnage through UK major ports increased by 5% year-on-year to 107.4 million tonnes.

Inward tonnage rose by 7% to 72.8 million tonnes, while outward tonnage saw a modest increase of just under 1%, reaching 34.6 million tonnes.

Unitised traffic volume also grew by 3% to 4.8 million units.

Over the rolling year to March 2025, total tonnage increased by 2% to 425.9 million tonnes, with unitised traffic up 2% to 21.3 million units.

The report highlights that liquid bulk cargoes rose by 6% to 41 million tonnes in Q1 2025, driven mainly by Milford Haven’s 31% increase due to higher LNG traffic.

Container tonnage grew by 13% to 18.2 million tonnes, led by London’s 16% rise.

Conversely, dry bulk tonnage declined by 4% to 19 million tonnes, primarily because of Port Talbot’s 99% drop following the closure of its blast furnaces in September 2024.

Ro-Ro freight tonnage increased by 4% to 23.6 million tonnes, with P&O Ferries expanding capacity by 60% on the London (Tilbury)–Rotterdam route.

Ro-Ro non-freight units decreased by 8%, affected by operational disruptions in ports like Tyne and Holyhead.

The Department for Transport noted that Brexit and shifts in the energy sector continue to influence UK port freight volumes.

Detailed annual statistics for 2025 will be published in summer 2026.

Milford Haven is one of the UK's largest energy ports, located in Wales. It handles significant volumes of liquid bulk cargoes, especially liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, playing a critical role in the UK's energy infrastructure.

Port Talbot is a major industrial port in South Wales, historically known for its steel production facilities. The port's freight volumes are closely linked to the operations of local steelworks, which have recently ceased blast furnace activities as part of a transition to greener energy.

Port of Tilbury is a key UK container and Ro-Ro port located on the River Thames, serving London and the South East. It handles a significant volume of container and Ro-Ro freight traffic.

Grimsby and Immingham Ports, located on the east coast of England, are significant for handling liquid bulk and Ro-Ro freight traffic. They are among the busiest ports in the UK by tonnage.