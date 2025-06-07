Avikus and ZeroNorth enter partnership to accelerate autonomous and optimised shipping

Avikus, a leader in autonomous navigation solutions and a subsidiary of HD Hyundai, and maritime technology company ZeroNorth have entered a strategic partnership to bring to market a joint solution that combines autonomous navigation with real-time voyage optimisation.

ZeroNorth says that the shipping industry faces unprecedented pressure to operate more efficiently, cut emissions, and improve safety – all while managing growing complexity at sea and ashore. As a result, the move towards greater autonomy is gathering pace, with the potential to transform operations at sea much as autonomous vehicles are beginning to change transport on land.

Addressing this challenge, Avikus and ZeroNorth have entered a strategic partnership to deliver a first-of-its-kind solution that combines Avikus’ Level 2 autonomous navigation system with ZeroNorth’s voyage and vessel optimisation platform. Using real-time data on weather, fuel consumption, and navigation instructions, the integrated system can automatically adjust the vessel’s speed and route and improve safety with smart collision avoidance. This dynamic, self- adjusting capability goes beyond what either autonomous navigation or optimisation tools can achieve alone, enabling more efficient operations, reducing fuel use and emissions, and easing the burden on crews. The solution also enhances ship-to-shore connectivity, giving both onboard crew and shoreside operators greater transparency and decision support.

Offered for both newbuilds and retrofits, the solution will help ships operate more efficiently and safely today, while supporting the industry’s gradual shift toward greater autonomy. To date, Avikus has equipped more than 350 vessels globally with its navigation assistance technology, while ZeroNorth’s optimisation platform is used on over 5,500 vessels – reflecting growing demand for AI-driven solutions that improve safety, and efficiency.

The agreement was signed during Nor-Shipping by Dohyeong Lim, CEO of Avikus, and Søren C. Meyer, CEO of ZeroNorth. A pilot of the integrated system will be launched as the next step in the collaboration.

Commenting on the news, Dohyeong Lim, CEO of Avikus, said: “This landmark partnership between two global leaders – one in maritime technology and the other in shipbuilding – marks a pivotal step in the evolution of maritime autonomy. By combining our strengths in optimal voyage planning and autonomous navigation, we are extending the reach of AI revolution from land to sea. We believe this collaboration will serve as a catalyst for reshaping the industry, setting new standards for both operational efficiency and environmental sustainability.”

Søren C. Meyer, CEO of ZeroNorth, said: “Maritime autonomy represents the next frontier for our industry – much like autonomous driving is transforming mobility on land. By partnering with Avikus, a leader in maritime autonomy, we combine autonomous navigation technology with our optimisation and data expertise. This partnership can close the gap between the optimal voyage plans that digital tools can create and the real-world execution on board – improving both safety and efficiency.”

About Avikus

As a subsidiary of HD Hyundai, Avikus is committed to developing cutting-edge autonomous navigation solutions that enhance shipping and boating. The company focuses on creating innovative technology that promotes safety, efficiency, enjoyment, and accessibility for all. With AI-based obstacle detection, collision avoidance, and automated docking assistance, Avikus is revolutionizing the way people navigate and control ships. Driven by a passion for innovation, Avikus aims to transform the maritime industry.

About ZeroNorth

ZeroNorth is a technology leader committed to accelerating the energy transition in global shipping. Founded in 2020, it has grown from being a team of six to 600 employees across 10 global locations. It is at the forefront, leveraging technology and data as enablers to drive immediate reductions in emissions – critical steps towards achieving long-term sustainability goals in the maritime industry.

In 2024, ZeroNorth optimised 720,000 voyage legs by generating 1.5 million voyages, reducing CO2 emissions by over one million metric tonnes for our customers. By combining advanced technology, expertise, and trusted data at scale, our platform analyses billions of data points to enable seamless information flow from ship to shore and throughout the entire value chain. Its platform turns insights into actions, empowering vessel owners, commercial operators, charterers, cargo owners and bunker suppliers to achieve operational, sustainable, and digital excellence while steering the maritime industry towards zero emissions.