APM Terminals Pier 400 electrifies fleet with ETTs

APM Terminals Pier 400 has deployed the largest fleet of electric terminal tractors (ETTs) in the Port of Los Angeles, marking a significant milestone in the terminal's effort to decarbonize operations while strengthening the skills of the ILWU workforce. Delivered in collaboration with the electric vehicle manufacturer Orange EV and Pier 400's labor and maintenance partner the Pacific Crane Maintenance Company (PCMC), the rollout reflects Pier 400's strategy to drive progress through innovation and inclusive workforce development, APM Terminals said.

The initial deployment includes 10 fully commissioned ETTs with another 10 arriving by the end of July, replacing nearly 30% of Pier 400's diesel terminal tractor fleet. The move supports APM Terminals' broader ambition to achieve net-zero emissions at Pier 400 by 2030 — a goal underpinned by a clear roadmap to reduce energy consumption, replace legacy equipment, and decarbonize operations at scale.

In mid-May, Pier 400 sponsored three days of paid training for 21 ILWU Local 13 union mechanics employed by PCMC that covered safety protocols, diagnostics, and routine maintenance for the new electric tractors. The program was led by Orange EV technicians combining classroom instruction with real-world application.

This training effort is part of a larger initiative to ensure the Pier 400 workforce is ready for the evolving technological demands of terminal operations. In collaboration with its workforce, the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA), and OEMs, APM Terminals is making strategic investments in workforce readiness through programs that teach, show, and refresh the skills necessary for maintaining and operating modern, zero-emission cargo handling equipment.

The new electric terminal tractors are manufactured by Orange EV, a Kansas City-based company that pioneered the first commercially deployed 100 percent electric Class 8 terminal trucks in the United States. Orange EV has deployed more than 1,400 trucks across over 300 fleets with performance records exceeding 22.6 million miles and 8.3 million hours of operation. The vehicles are compliant with Build America, Buy America standards and supported through a domestic service and parts supply network. For container terminal operations, the tractors are considered a diesel equivalent.

This initial rollout is also informing broader industry upskilling efforts. The Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) plans to institute an electric tractor training program at the ILWU-PMA Maintenance & Repair Training Center, expanding access to hands-on instruction for union mechanics. Managers and instructors from PMA's M&R Training Center also participated in Pier 400's training to gain better insights on how to maintain the tractors and effectively train ILWU mechanics to do the same.

With 20 electric units expected to be operating by the end of July, Pier 400's electrification program is becoming a scalable model for zero-emission terminal operations in North America.

About APM Terminals

APM Terminals has developed and operated advanced container terminals around the world and has been lifting standards in the industry for more than a half century. The company is an independent division in A.P. Moller – Maersk and has facilities in 60 key locations in 33 countries around the globe – with several in development. APM Terminals employ approximately 33,000 people, and in 2024, there were 27,000 vessel calls and 23.2 million moves in the terminals. In the Americas, APM Terminals operates 14 terminals in 8 countries.