2025 June 7   13:47

ports

PSA joins GCMD as a strategic partner

International (PSA) and the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) has announced a five-year strategic partnership on 5 June to advance collaboration on maritime decarbonisation initiatives across global port ecosystems. PSA is the first port operator to join GCMD as a strategic partner, contributing valuable port-side insights to drive the trial of new technologies and solutions across the maritime value chain, PSA said.

PSA International Group CEO Ong Kim Pong said, “As momentum builds in the maritime sector’s shift towards cleaner energy, the urgency to decarbonise and adopt low- or zero-carbon fuels and technologies has intensified. PSA, as a leading global port operator and trusted partner to cargo stakeholders, is well positioned to leverage its global network of strategic nodes and energy hubs to catalyse the sustainability transformation across the port and supply chain ecosystem.

“Our partnership with GCMD positions us at the forefront of the evolving energy landscape, enabling the adoption of future fuels while upholding the highest standards of operational excellence, in alignment with our Node-to-Network strategy.”

