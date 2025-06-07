  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. APM Terminals and CATL join forces to advance energy transition in terminals

2025 June 7   15:17

alternative fuels

APM Terminals and CATL join forces to advance energy transition in terminals

APM Terminals says that it has entered strategic partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), a global leader in new energy innovative technologies,  to collaborate in the energy transition of the global logistics industry.

Grant Morrison, head of APM Terminals global asset category management and Akin Li, executive president of CATL overseas car business, signed a cooperation agreement on behalf of both parties. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Guangtong Liu, head of the procurement department at APM Terminals Shanghai, Rahul Aiah, head of the procurement department at APM Terminals Mumbai, Feng Yu, senior director of CATL commercial solution center and Andy An, business director of CATL overseas commercial application.

Combining CATL’s advanced energy technologies with APM Terminals’ global terminal network and supply chain expertise, this partnership aims to create industry-leading solutions for battery-electric container handling to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the industry. CATL will provide high-performance batteries and system-level solutions for APM Terminals’ container handling equipment, such as electric terminal tractors, jointly promoting the electrification of the industry in line with the aim the parties also share via the Zero Emission Port Alliance (ZEPA). Co-founded by APM Terminals and other industry leaders, ZEPA, with members in all parts of the value chain, aims to accelerate the decarbonisation of terminal operations globally.

Looking ahead, the scope of the cooperation between the two parties covers the full lifecycle of the batteries, from the development of advanced battery products to after-sales support and battery recycling. CATL will share best practices and optimisation strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the battery lifecycle, supporting APM Terminals in achieving its Scope 3 decarbonisation aims and helping ports globally to accelerate their decarbonisation efforts.

With more than 60 terminals globally and several in development, APM Terminals has set an industry-leading ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. We aim to reach this by deploying battery-electric equipment powered by renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, while also reducing energy consumption through more efficient operations, shorter dwell times and energy-efficient buildings.

With a shared vision to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the industry, APM Terminals and CATL intend to strengthen their collaboration in technology, market development and resource sharing, jointly promoting innovation in the logistics and terminal sector.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:02

Royal Caribbean to introduce its revolutionary Icon Class ship this August

13:47

PSA joins GCMD as a strategic partner

13:32

ABB to lead turnkey project for largest shore-to-ship solution in France

11:12

APM Terminals Pier 400 electrifies fleet with ETTs

09:46

Avikus and ZeroNorth enter partnership to accelerate autonomous and optimised shipping

2025 June 6

18:00

UK major ports report 5% increase in freight tonnage in Q1 2025

17:10

EU institutions reach deal to strengthen measures against unsustainable fishing by non-EU countries

16:45

Allseas launches five-year plan for offshore small modular nuclear reactors

16:23

LR signs strategic cooperation framework agreement with China Cruises

15:59

RINA grants AiP for dual-fuel LNG/hydrogen-powered Ultramax bulker design by Almi Marine and SDARI

14:24

Shipping industry faces sharp decline in new vessel orders through 2025 - Drewry

13:38

Van Wijngaarden Marine Services signs LOI with Kooiman Marine Group for next-generation DP2 multi purpose vessel

13:13

BIMCO launches subcommittee to develop biofuel clause for charter parties

12:58

DNV validates bound4blue’s wind propulsion force matrix, supporting fuel savings and emissions compliance

12:20

Höegh Evi and Aker BP secure DNV approval for advanced CO₂ carrier

11:51

Lloyd’s Register, HD Hyundai Mipo, and PanOcean unveil new Ultramax bulk carrier design

11:13

GTT and HD Hyundai launch joint projects to improve LNG carrier design

10:57

APM Terminals Pier 400 deploys largest electric tractor fleet at Port of Los Angeles

2025 June 5

18:00

Babcock awarded £114 mln contract for UK's first nuclear submarine defueling in over 20 years

17:04

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Elomatic sign framework agreement for maritime engineering collaboration

16:46

COSCO SHIPPING launches weekly BRICS Express service to East Coast of South America

16:31

Ocean Network Express selects Wärtsilä's Fit4Power for ONE Maestro engine upgrade

15:58

Hanseatic Global Terminals orders 14 hybrid straddle carriers for Le Havre Terminal

15:07

Kongsberg Maritime and GRSE сollaborate on India's first indigenous polar research vessel

14:42

AD Ports Group, Masdar, Advario, and CMA CGM collaborate on E-methanol bunkering facility in UAE

14:13

Hamburg’s HHLA strengthens European rail links with investment in Ukraine’s Batiovo Terminal

13:58

UECC adds eco-friendly car carrier to strengthen European shortsea network

13:24

HMCS Calgary delivered back to Royal Canadian Navy following extensive refit at Seaspan Victoria Shipyards

12:53

Fincantieri initiates construction of Oceania Sonata for Oceania Cruises

12:23

GTT unveils its Slim cargo containment systems optimised for ethane transport and approved by Bureau Veritas

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news