Royal Caribbean to introduce its revolutionary Icon Class ship this August

The ultimate family vacation is getting ready to set sail, and a star-studded godmother is leading the way. Royal Caribbean has announced musical icon Diana Ross as the official godmother of Star of the Seas when the revolutionary Icon Class ship debuts August 2025. With her music inspiring generations of families, Ms. Ross will take the stage to welcome the newest family vacation sailing from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, and visiting the top-rated Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas, Royal Caribbean said.

As godmother, Ms. Ross will join a longstanding maritime tradition of bestowing safekeeping onto the ship, its crew and the millions who will make memories on the ultimate family vacation for years to come. To celebrate the unveiling of Star, Ms. Ross will take part in an iconic naming ceremony in the ship's AquaTheater, located in the transformational AquaDome neighborhood surrounded by wraparound ocean views. Fans can stay tuned to learn more on how they can join the celebration on Royal Caribbean's Instagram page.

The celebration will set the tone for what's in store on Star, welcoming families and vacationers of all ages to experience the record-setting Icon Class lineup. Star combines the best of beach retreats, resort escapes and theme park adventures across eight neighborhoods that are destinations in themselves to deliver the world's best family vacation. With adrenaline-pumping thrills at Category 6 waterpark, unrivaled ways to chill at seven pools, jaw-dropping entertainment – including the cult-classic movie turned instant-hit musical "Back to the Future: The Musical" – and more than 40 ways to dine and drink including Lincoln Park Supper Club and so much more, Star is where every type of family and vacationer can make memories together and on their own without compromise.

As the next world's best family vacation from Orlando, Star will deliver 7-night vacations to the most sought-after destinations in the Eastern and Western Caribbean, including the vacation brand's top-rated Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas. Royal Caribbean has more standout experiences in store across its expanding lineup of destinations from the ultimate beach day at Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in December 2025 to incredible destinations in Mexico at Royal Beach Club Cozumel in 2026 and Perfect Day Mexico in fall 2027.

