2025 June 8   09:57

Tradepoint Terminals to invest $35 million in bulk cargo storage expansion project

Tradepoint Terminals, a multi-commodity terminal and subsidiary of Tradepoint Atlantic, says it will invest $35 million in a bulk cargo conveyance system, indoor and outdoor bulk storage expansion, supporting infrastructure, and rail connectivity, as part of its strategic plan to modernize its bulk logistics and port operations to one of the most efficient on the East Coast. 

This bulk storage expansion project located on and immediately adjacent to an existing 1,100-foot-long pier introduces a multi-commodity solution with ultra-efficient offloading and storage capabilities, increasing throughput and flexibility for a broad range of bulk products.

The project represents a pivotal advancement in material handling technology at Sparrows Point. The new system incorporates high-capacity conveyors and hoppers, equipped with variable speed control and washdown functionality, allowing for seamless handling of diverse materials—from cementitious products and road salt to fertilizer and more.

Engineered to minimize the time it takes to discharge Panamax vessels, the system positions Tradepoint Atlantic as a competitive gateway for high-volume bulk materials. The infrastructure also leverages the existing 50 acres of adjacent paved storage, maximizing operational flexibility for customers.

The investment is expected to bolster the region’s economic and industrial footprint, while modernizing core port infrastructure.

Construction on the bulk conveyance system is well underway, with commissioning slated for January 2026. Tradepoint Atlantic is currently engaging industry partners and shippers who are looking to leverage the capabilities of the new system.

