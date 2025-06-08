  1. Home
2025 June 8   12:01

A new rail service directly linking PSA’s terminal in Zeebrugge with the Noordzee Terminal in Antwerp successfully launched

PSA Antwerp and Lineas announced the successful launch of a new rail service directly linking PSA’s terminal in Zeebrugge with the Noordzee Terminal in Antwerp, at Transport Logistic, an international transportation and logistics trade fair held in Munich, Germany. A fully loaded container freight train departed from Zeebrugge on 27 May 2025, marking the resumption of a critical rail connection between the two ports. Commenced 2 June 2025, the service will operate 3 times per week in both directions.

The rail connection is part of PSA Antwerp's Hinterland Connectivity Program, which focuses on sustainable and efficient multimodal transport solutions between its ports and the hinterland. Through an extensive network of rail and inland waterway services, PSA offers a strong alternative to road transport. For Lineas, this project fits into its strategy to support the modal shift from road to rail by providing high-performance and reliable rail services between key economic hubs.

The new rail link will complement the existing inland waterway service between the port of Zeebrugge and Antwerp, which provides PSA Zeebrugge and its customers with additional flexibility in selecting the most suitable mode of transport.

Lineas is responsible for the full operational execution of the rail connection. Upon arrival at the PSA’s Noordzee Terminal, the train will make a stop at the Lineas Main Hub in Antwerp. This hub acts as a key gateway for onward transport within Belgium and to the European hinterland. By collecting empty containers and consolidating export cargo, the train's capacity is fully maximised.

This project underscores PSA’s commitment to establish rail as a fully-fledged and sustainable mode of transport within port logistics.

